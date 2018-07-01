Mark these 5 Vail Valley farmers markets on your calendar for the summer

Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show

When: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 7

Where: East Meadow Drive, Vail Village.

Parking: Vail Village parking structure.

More information: Visit http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com and follow Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show on Facebook.

Minturn Market

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 8.

Where: Downtown Minturn.

Parking: Municipal lot (left after crossing the bridge into town), as well as on Pine Street at the Minturn Municipal Building and St. Patrick's Church.

More information: Visit http://www.minturnmarket.org and follow the Minturn Market on Facebook.

Avon's Lake Street Market

When: 4 p.m. to dusk (except Fourth of July) Wednesday evenings through Sept. 12.

Where: Lake Street along Harry A. Nottingham Park, Avon.

Parking: Both the Avon Town Hall parking lot and recreation center parking lot will be open and accessible.

More information: Email info@lakestreetmarket.org and follow Avon's Lake Street Market on Facebook.

Edwards Corner Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 22.

Where: Edwards Corner, corner of Edwards Village Boulevard and U.S. Highway 6, Edwards.

Parking: Plenty of parking behind the shops at Edwards Corner.

More information: Visit http://www.edwardscornerfarmersmarket.com.

Down Valley Farmers Market

When: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 14.

Where: Gypsum Recreation Center west parking lot.

Parking: Parking available around the recreation center.

More information: Visit townofgypsum.com/events/down-valley-farmers-market.