Mark these 5 Vail Valley farmers markets on your calendar for the summer
July 1, 2018
Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show
When: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 7
Where: East Meadow Drive, Vail Village.
Parking: Vail Village parking structure.
More information: Visit http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com and follow Vail Farmers' Market & Art Show on Facebook.
Minturn Market
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 8.
Where: Downtown Minturn.
Parking: Municipal lot (left after crossing the bridge into town), as well as on Pine Street at the Minturn Municipal Building and St. Patrick's Church.
More information: Visit http://www.minturnmarket.org and follow the Minturn Market on Facebook.
Avon's Lake Street Market
When: 4 p.m. to dusk (except Fourth of July) Wednesday evenings through Sept. 12.
Where: Lake Street along Harry A. Nottingham Park, Avon.
Parking: Both the Avon Town Hall parking lot and recreation center parking lot will be open and accessible.
More information: Email info@lakestreetmarket.org and follow Avon's Lake Street Market on Facebook.
Edwards Corner Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 22.
Where: Edwards Corner, corner of Edwards Village Boulevard and U.S. Highway 6, Edwards.
Parking: Plenty of parking behind the shops at Edwards Corner.
More information: Visit http://www.edwardscornerfarmersmarket.com.
Down Valley Farmers Market
When: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 14.
Where: Gypsum Recreation Center west parking lot.
Parking: Parking available around the recreation center.
More information: Visit townofgypsum.com/events/down-valley-farmers-market.