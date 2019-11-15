New mobile app, Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty, virtually turns an empty house into a home

Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty is an augmented reality mobile app that allows users to virtually stage homes.

The integration of technology into business processes has created more opportunities for industries across the board ­— and real estate is no exception. By using cutting edge technology, real estate agents can help their buyers and sellers overcome difficult barriers to closing a sale. One of those challenges is often a failure to envision an empty house as a home. Sotheby’s International Realty recognized this physical and emotional disconnect and created a solution.

Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty is a revolutionary augmented reality mobile app that allows one to see rooms in a home virtually staged as they are being toured. Potential buyers can visualize what an empty home will look like fully furnished just by holding up and looking through their mobile devices.

The first real estate brand to launch and implement a virtual staging AR app, Sotheby’s International Realty places high importance on striving to be a leader in adopting the latest technologies and tools to better serve its sales associates and most importantly, its clients. Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty was built with ARCore, Google’s AR software platform, and is powered by roOomy, the leading virtual staging technology platform which specializes in 3D/AR/VR content creation and application development.

“The Sotheby’s International Realty brand once again sets the new standard for the use of technology to seamlessly improve the buying and selling process,” said Kristen Muller, senior vice president of marketing and communications for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. “The Curate app can completely reposition a home in a potential buyer’s eyes, creating an emotional connection and allowing a buyer to envision the house as their home. This is an invaluable tool to agents, home buyers and sellers.”

The app features capabilities that simply wouldn’t be possible with physical staging. Real estate agents and sellers can collaborate to create an appealing interior design with different aesthetic options ranging from modern to rustic, to more traditional styles.

What’s more, if the client is unsatisfied with the virtual staging, simply change it. There’s no hassle of moving furniture, making Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty the easiest option for dressing up a vacant home. Since many homes in the resort communities are secondary or seasonal homes, physically staging a home from out-of-town can be too cumbersome for some sellers. That’s where virtual staging becomes a must.

“Vail and Beaver Creek is a second-home market,” said David McHugh, a broker for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. “90% of my buyers don’t live there. And that’s really where we embrace technology, to get in front of those people. It saves them time.”

Not only can users explore the virtually staged homes in augmented reality, but they can also purchase the furniture used in the virtual interior designs by simply tapping the items on the screen to get more product information and a link to shop on the retailers’ website. Retail partners include Sotheby’s Home, Pottery Barn, and Perigold, to name a few.

