New dining concept joins Avanti Vail at Golden Peak

Capriata is a new food concept specializing in New York-style pizza, salads and sandwiches at Avanti Food & Beverage at Golden Peak at the base of Vail Mountain.

Amber Boutwell/Courtesy photo

There’s nothing quite like grabbing a slice of pizza after being out on the slopes. That slice of pizza just got a little bit closer since you can now get it at the base of Golden Peak. Avanti Food & Beverage welcomes Capriata to its list of dining concepts at the bottom of the Riva Bahn Express.

Avanti Food & Beverage features five culinary concepts under one roof at the Golden Peak Lodge. Making its debut last December, the collective space is inspired by European markets and food halls. Avanti Food & Beverage opened its doors in Denver’s LoHi neighborhood in 2015 and on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall in 2020.

Capriata is a New York–style pizza, salad and sandwich concept from the acclaimed team behind Glo and Glo Noodle House in Denver. Glo Noodle House, created by husband-wife team Chris and Ariana Teigland, earned a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand recognition. Glo at Avanti Vail offers sushi and ramen. Capriata at Avanti Vail will offer a completely different concept, replacing Powder Crust Pizza.

“Chris and I and our chefs are excited to use new cooking techniques and use new ingredients at Capriata,” said Ariana Teigland. “This works at Avanti Vail for a few reasons…mainly, it’s never a bad day if you can get a fresh slice of pizza. So, if you are on the mountain and need to grab a quick slice or if you want to sit down and enjoy a chicken parm sandwich on fresh made bread, we’ve got you covered.”

The Teiglands aren’t strangers to Italian cuisine. After meeting at Blackbelly Market & Restaurant in Boulder, the pair eventually ran a kitchen at a small winery in Denver, where they got to immerse themselves in Italian food.

“Making fresh pastas, pizza and breads became a daily joy. It was a family-owned business where we got to learn recipes that had been passed down for generations. After that, we spent time in Chicago working at various restaurants before coming back to Denver to open Glo Noodle House,” Chris Teigland said.

Avanti Food & Beverage in Vail is excited to house this brand-new concept, and restaurants can utilize Avanti Food & Beverage as a testing ground.

The Capriata menu includes Italian roast pork, meatball, chicken Parmesan and burrata sandwich choices. Amber Boutwell/Courtesy photo

“That’s the beautiful part about Avanti, if you have an idea for a concept and you don’t want to jump all the way in and start a brick-and-mortar restaurant, which we all know is kind of tough right now, Avanti’s a great place to test out these new concepts,” said Hayley Edmisten, director of marketing for Avanti Food & Beverage. “We call it a chef incubator, where you can tweak concepts and menus without the price tag and the risks of a brick-and-mortar.”

Wash down your pizza with Italian cream sodas at the new Capriata at Avanti Food and Beverage Vail. Amber Boutwell/Courtesy photo

“There is no plan yet for a Capriata in Denver or Boulder, but we are always open to the right opportunities,” Ariana Teigland said.

The menu at Capriata features slices and whole pies, all made with a house-fermented sourdough crust. Guests can also enjoy seasonal salads like crunchy Caesar and burrata, along with small plates including fried artichokes and crispy fingerlings. Sandwiches on house-made bread — such as chicken parm and Italian roast pork round out the menu alongside rotating daily specials. Everything on the menu is available for dine-in or takeaway.

Pizza? Or sushi? You can do both at Avanti Food & Beverage at Golden Peak in Vail. Glo sushi, ramen and hand rolls can be found right next to the New York-style pizzas, sandwiches and salads at the new Capriata food concept. Amber Boutwell/Courtesy photo

“Capriata means truss, like the support of a home. This is how we wanted the food to feel for everyone. Not a mass-produced product but what you might taste and feel at a Sunday dinner with your family,” Chris Teigland said.

Edmisten said Capriata and Avanti Vail are looking forward to hosting pizza-making classes this winter.

“If you want to book a private event, no matter the size, Capriata is offering pizza-making classes, which will be really fun,” Edmisten said. “They’ll prepare the dough for you, but they’ll share with you the dough-making process and how they make the sauces, and then you pick your own toppings, and they’ll cook it up for you. In addition to the private events, I’m hoping to make it a once-a-month pizza-making class that’s open to the public.”

Enjoy the crunchy Caesar with cabbage and shaved fennel, Capriata salad with arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke, kalamata olives or the burrata salad at the new Capriata at Avanti Vail. Amber Boutwell/Courtesy photo

Rounding out the food concepts at Avanti Foot & Beverage are the same as last year:

Detour – grab-and-go snacks and coffee, American and European fare

Boychik -Mediterranean wraps, hummus and more

Backyard Burgers – smash patties, stacked patty melt, the truffle burger and more

Glo – Ramen, sushi and hand rolls

“We’ve loved being part of Avanti Vail with Glo and are excited to bring something new to the table,” said Ariana Teigland. “Chris and I cut our teeth in Italian kitchens, and Capriata is our love letter to classic New York–style pizza. There’s nothing pretentious; it’s just really good pizza.”

For more information, go to AvantiFandB.com and click on Vail Food and Drink to see menus, hours and more details of events.