Obituary: Andrew Krings

Andrew Krings

Provided Photo

December 29, 1966 – January 17, 2025

Andrew James (Andy) Krings was born to Howard and Betty Krings on December 29, 1966, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of six children and was gregarious and outgoing from an early age. Andy loved being around people, and once you made friends with him, you had a friend for life.

He eventually moved to Colorado, where he pursued his education to become an electrician. Over the years, Ady worked his way up the ranks to become a Master Electrician and started his own business.

In addition to business success, Andy also found love in Colorado. After being together for many years, he and his wife, Julie Fischer, married in Georgetown on February 14, 2018.

Julie and Andy shared many adventures. They loved four-wheeling and off-roading, often exploring the mountains whenever they could. After their business thrived, they purchased a home in Hawaii, where they enjoyed relaxing and taking in the island sights.

Andy was known for his generosity. He never hesitated to help his family and friends whenever he could. His time and electrical expertise improved many homes, and he was always willing to go out of his way to assist those in need. Andy’s gifts touched many lives, and his spirit of giving was powerful.

Sadly, Andy passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2025. His absence leaves a void that will never be filled. He is survived by his wife, Julie; their four beloved dogs and one cat; his mother-in-law, Carol; his siblings, Ellen (Glen), Marilyn, Tim (Shelli), and Teri (Glen); brother-in-law John (Margaret); five nieces and nephews; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Betty, and his brother, Tom.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.