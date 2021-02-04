Obituary: Cody Stackpole

Cody Stackpole

December 3, 1985 – January 19, 2021

Cody Eugene Stackpole lost is battle to Esophageal Cancer on January 19,2021 at age 35.

Cody Stackpole was born on December 3,1985 to Paula Martin and Paul Stackpole(predeceased) in Denver Colorado. Survived by his son Devan Stackpole, twin brother Clayton Stackpole, sisters Paula McCain(Scott) and Renay Crain(Mike), and nieces and nephews.

Cody loved spending his days driving his RC Cars with his family and friends or building Legos with his son and nephews Jacob and Mayson. If he wasn’t with family he was with his dog Maya going for walks and enjoying the sun.

The family will be celebrating his life at a later date due to COVID restrictions.