Obituary: Jose Benito Atencio

Jose Benito Atencio

Provided Photo

July 14, 1942 – October 20, 2022

Jose Benito “Bennie” Atencio received his wings and went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2022. Bennie was born on July 14, 1942, to Zacarias and Manuelita Atencio in San Antonio, Colorado. There he met and married the love of his life Mercy Atencio, and they were married on September 29, 1962. They lived in Denver for a brief time and then moved to Minturn where they raised their three children Louie, Valerie, and Beverly. Bennie worked at the Homestake Dam Reservoir and later at the Upper Eagle Valley Sanitation District for 28 years where he completed many certifications and received numerous awards. Among those awards was “Bennie’s Breakfast” which was established in 1988 to honor Bennie for his tremendous work ethic, unwavering loyalty, and dedication to the company. It is an honor to say that Bennie’s Breakfast still lives on today to help recognize other hard working and commendable employees that followed in his footsteps. This breakfast is now used as a platform to reward valued personnel such as Bennie for their work ethic, dedication, and years of service. Needless to say, Bennie was a leader, whose legacy will live on through this breakfast to commemorate the person that he was in all aspects of his life. Bennie enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gambling, playing bingo and was a huge Denver Broncos fan. He was an avid musician who played the saxophone among other instruments and was the original manager of the band Persuasion, which still stands today. Above all, Bennie enjoyed spending time with his beautiful wife Mercy, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends. Bennie was known as the jokester and the life of the party. Bennie is preceded in death by his parents Zacarias and Manuelita, 9 brothers, 5 sisters, and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mercy, son Louie (Geraldine) Atencio, daughters Valerie Reveles and Beverly (Robert) Salazar, grandchildren Louie Joe Atencio, Crystal (Jimmy) Benavides, Damien Atencio, Shannen (Matt) Barela, Clerissa Reveles, Meredith Padilla, and Andrew Salazar. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Isaiah, Aniah, and Isan Benavides, Matthew and Matthias Barela, sisters Vera (Charlie) Martinez and Berlinda (Walter) Madrid.

Services will be as follows:

A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, November 2nd at 7:00 pm located at St. Patrick’s Parish in Minturn. Mass will be held on Thursday, November 3rd at 11:00am with burial to follow (St. Patrick’s Parish 476 Pine St. Minturn, CO 81645). Reception to follow after the burial and will take place at the Eagle-Vail Pavilion (538 Eagle Rd. Avon, CO 81620).