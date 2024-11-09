Obituary: Michael Collett

Michael Collett

March 8, 1953 – November 2, 2024

Michael Paul Collett, 71, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away November 2, 2024 after a very brief, but valiant battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Mike was born March 8, 1953 in Alamosa, to J. Fred and Margaret Collett. Soon after Mike was born, the family moved back to Eagle County. Mike was raised in Gypsum, alongside his siblings Janet and Miles, graduating from Eagle Valley High School in 1971.

A few years after High School, Mike enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and completed basic training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. A short time after completing basic training, Mike was injured in an accident that put his military career on hold. A few years later, Mike joined the United States Army, ultimately advancing to the esteemed19th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He excelled in his service and was awarded the Army Achievement Medal in 1985, for special service during a tour in Europe.

Mike worked for several years for Vail Associates at both Vail Mountain and later at Beaver Creek. He eventually found his niche as a skilled and talented cobbler, working at shops in Denver, Glenwood Springs, Aspen and eventually Grand Junction.

Mike had a multitude of diverse hobbies and interests that he pursued over the years including: bronc riding, skiing, hunting, firearms and shooting sports, parachuting/skydiving, boxing, karate, and mountain and ice climbing to name a few. He loved being in the outdoors and always had a special connection with nature. Mike was dedicated and passionate about anything and everything he pursued. Among his many interests, he was an extremely skilled mountain climber and was well known in climbing circles throughout Colorado at one time. He especially loved doing climbs in the Glenwood Canyon. Later in life, he pursued several other “lower risk” hobbies, including writing, and even had a book published in 2007.

Mike had a unique and infectious personality with an adventurous spirit; he was authentic and real, not seeking the approval of others, but forging his own path throughout his life in the way that he wanted. Being real in this world takes guts, vision, and a healthy lack of interest in doing the same old, same old, and that was Mike to a tee.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, J. Fred Collett and his brother, Dr. Miles Collett. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Collett of Eagle; sister Janet (Bryon) McGinnis of Eagle; a son Brian Collett; nephews Jay (Jana) Oyler and Beau (Emily) Oyler; nieces Jocelyn (Chase) Aalborg and Alexis (Grant) Ordelheide; great-nieces and nephews Charlee and Jack Aalborg and Madison and Max Oyler; as well as many close friends.

At Mike’s request, there will be no formal services. In his words, “people should go out and meet in a place they can relax, have a drink, and share some stories”. His family plans to hold an “informal” celebration of life in the Spring or early Summer of 2025, where family and friends can get together and do just that. A date and location are yet to be determined.