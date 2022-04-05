Obituary: Pat Pinkard

Pat Pinkard

Provided Photo

November 12, 1941 – March 30, 2022

Pat had a lust for life, learning and travel. A native Coloradan, she rounded the globe twice, contributed to her community and those around her with enthusiasm, love and generosity. She earned a BA and MA in education and retired from teaching to Vail, where she was also a ski instructor in 1965. She loved living in Vail, skiing, hiking, celebrating nature and supporting Vail Bravo and the arts.

She is preceded in death by father, James W. Pinkard, mother Ellen V. Pinkard and sister Paula M. Kafer. She is survived by Paula’s family, Ron Kafer, Jessica Nichols (husband Matt, children Tabby & Ben) and Kelly Kafer, and siblings, Peggy Rasmuson (husband Bruce, daughters Neila and Hanna), Jim Pinkard Jr. (wife Traycee, children Ryan & Tana), and Martha Pinkard (daughters Tessa + Maya Williams). Memorial service, tba.