Obituary: Walter (Wally) A Carey Jr.

Walter (Wally) A Carey Jr.

July 8, 1940 – July 31, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Walter A. Carey Jr. (Wally) at the age of 84. He passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Suzanne (Suzi, nee Wiedemann), by his side. Wally was born on July 8, 1940, in Bronxville, NY, to Walter and Antonnietta Carey (nee Vicari). He attended Princeton University in New Jersey and was a successful Madison Avenue executive. He was a founding partner of the renowned advertising agency Messner Vetere Berger Carey (acquired by EuroRSCG) and had the honor of working on Ronald Reagan’s election campaigns.

A Christian believer and follower of Jesus Christ, Wally is preceded in joining the Lord by his parents, Walter and Antonnietta Carey; his sister, Sheila Harding (nee Carey); and his son, Walter A. Carey III.

He is survived by his son, Brian Carey; his daughter, Brooke Turpin (nee Carey); his daughter-in-law, Kelly Carey (nee Emerling); his son-in-law, Thomas A. Turpin; and his grandchildren, Alexandra Carey, Samantha Carey, Walter A. Carey IV, and Kyle Simkovich (nee Carey).

Wally and Suzi were born in the same hospital 10 days apart – they met at age 16 while in high school (he attended Canterbury School, she attended Rye Country Day) and were married on June 7, 1963. They were vibrant members of the communities in which they lived, including Larchmont, New York (Larchmont Shore Club); Rye, New York (American Yacht Club, Apawamis Club); Edwards, Colorado (Cordillera); and most recently, Isle of Palms, South Carolina (Wild Dunes).

Wally was a powerhouse of accomplishments. He tackled every challenge with relentless determination and skill, achieving great things throughout his career and personal life. His professional successes were a testament to his sharp mind, hard work, and dedication. He was a pioneer in the advertising industry, a tennis champion at the American Yacht Club, a yacht master with victories at Block Island and Bermuda Race Weeks, a great white hunter in Africa, South Texas, and the Colorado Rockies, a powder hound skier in Vermont and Colorado, and a golf champion on many courses across America and Europe. Even after battling health issues and losing his leg, he remained a strong man at heart. Most importantly, he was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His generosity knew no bounds.

Private funeral services were held on Isle of Palms, South Carolina, attended by four generations of family. He will be deeply missed.