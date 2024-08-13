Obituary: Will Miller

Will Miller

Provided Photo

February 1, 1946 – August 3, 2024

William Henry Miller III, beloved father, brother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on 08/03/24 at the base of the Rockies, surrounded by loved ones.

Will was born in Elyria, Ohio, on 02/01/46. He earned a Bachelor’s degree at CU Boulder in 1968. The same year, Will found himself in the Vail Valley, a place that became home. Will was an active and beloved member of the Vail Community. A free spirit, he helped found Vail’s notorious ‘Great Race’. Will Managed Montaneros for two decades while establishing himself as a respected realtor. He spent his later years exploring South America and navigating warmer waters.

Helping others brought Will immense joy, he had a tremendous heart for giving, whether to his community or those abroad. Will will be remembered for the lives he touched– for his loving heart, sense of humor, friendship, colorful personality, and generosity.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Vail in February 2025. Family and friends will be welcome. For more details please e-mail ForWill.1946@gmail.com

“No matter how small, you can make a difference, try it.” – Will Miller