Obituary: Christopher Molter

Christopher Molter, 58, Garden City High School class of 1979, passed away June 14 in Boynton Beach, Florida, following a long illness. The second son of Philip O. and Ruth E. Molter, Chris spent most of his youth in Garden City, before moving to Vail, Colorado, after high school, where he spent the large part of his life pursuing his intense love of independence and the outdoors, and where he resided most of his life.

Chris was also the captain of Club Octagon when Vail hosted the Great Race in the ’80s. He had relocated to Boynton Beach recently. He is survived by his loving mother Ruth, of Boynton Beach, and brothers Philip A. Molter of Aberdeen, Maryland, and Brian P. Molter of Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris’ name to The Healthwell Foundation,https://www.healthwellfoundation.org/donate/