Obituary: Mark Swets, June 1956 — Dec. 2019
Mark Swets — aka “Ginger” — passed away peacefully December 4 in hospital surrounded by family in his home state of Indiana. Mark moved to Vail in 1989. He worked at numerous restaurants including Cookshack, La Tour, Left Bank, Montauk, Bart & Yeti’s, La Bottega to name a few. Mark worked at the Ford Amphitheater east end bar for years.
Ginger will best be remembered for making people laugh with his dry, sharp wit. He was a unique Vail character and will be remembered by many.
Big snow expected to dump on Vail Valley through the weekend
Snow usually comes and goes in this part of the state. A forecasted storm is expected to stick around for a while. Forecasters are calling for snow to persist throughout the weekend in the high country, with a prospect of a couple of feet of powder by the time the storm starts to diminish on Monday.