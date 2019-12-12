Obituary: Mark Swets, June 1956 — Dec. 2019

Mark Swets — aka “Ginger” — passed away peacefully December 4 in hospital surrounded by family in his home state of Indiana. Mark moved to Vail in 1989. He worked at numerous restaurants including Cookshack, La Tour, Left Bank, Montauk, Bart & Yeti’s, La Bottega to name a few. Mark worked at the Ford Amphitheater east end bar for years.

Ginger will best be remembered for making people laugh with his dry, sharp wit. He was a unique Vail character and will be remembered by many.