Obituary: Sherry Taylor Bunting

Sherry Taylor Bunting, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend, succumbed peacefully to cancer on August 26, 2019, at her home in Avon while surrounded by her family.

Sherry was born on August 11, 1942, to Nathan and Marguerite Taylor in Wichita Falls, Texas. As the child of a Navy officer, Sherry grew up in numerous locations, including Washington, D.C., Glenview, Illinois, Philadelphia, various towns in Texas, and eventually Broomfield, Colorado, during her high school years. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Colorado State College (now University of Northern Colorado) in 1963.

In 1965, she took a position teaching dependent children of U.S. service personnel stationed overseas. While teaching at Pirmasens Army Depot in Germany she met her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Chuck, who was a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Ordinance Corps. They fell in love while visiting Heidelberg during her very first weekend in Germany, and have been singing Ich Hab Mein Herz in Heidelberg Verloren (I Lost My Heart in Heidelberg) ever since. Over the following year, they fostered their relationship with numerous ski getaways to Alpine destinations such as Kleine Scheidegg, Kitzbühel, and Garmish.

Returning to the U.S., they wed on August 6, 1966, in Broomfield, and later welcomed two sons after moving to Lake Forest, Illinois. Sherry returned to the schoolhouse in 1986 as a librarian’s assistant at Deer Path Junior High School in Lake Forest.

While living in Illinois, Sherry and Chuck frequented Colorado, and the Eagle Valley in particular, to visit family and enjoy the Rocky Mountains. They first visited Vail over Christmas 1966, and started their sons in Vail Ski School in 1979. She and Chuck moved to Avon in 2005 after Sherry retired from teaching.

Sherry was active in Eagle River Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and deacon, leading the music and worship committee, playing in the handbell choir, and participating in the women’s book club. She was previously similarly active in the congregation of First Presbyterian Church in Lake Forest. Sherry also participated in the quilting club in Eagle Valley, hand making quilts for loved ones and for Habitat for Humanity. She enjoyed hosting and visiting family and grandchildren, traveling internationally with church choirs, playing mahjong with friends each week, and attending performances in the Valley’s numerous venues.

Her infectious laugh could enliven any gathering. Her beautiful smile and welcoming nature delighted all who knew and loved her. Born to be a hostess, Sherry loved to entertain with her formidable culinary skills. Sherry could always find a kind word or a comforting sentiment. With a natural ability to teach and nurture, she greatly influenced the many lives she touched — students, children, grandchildren, other family, friends and colleagues.

Sherry is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Chuck, two sons, Garrick (Lida) of Park Ridge, Illinois, and Bryan (Holly) of Arlington, Virginia, four grandchildren, Nina, Alana, Declan and Thaddeus, a brother, Tom Taylor (Marsha Bowen) of Colorado Springs, a nephew Jeremy Taylor of Colorado Springs, a niece Jenny Taylor of Austin, Texas, numerous Bunting nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, and countless dear friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Eagle River Presbyterian Church, 455 Nottingham Ranch Road, Avon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Sherry may be made to the Shaw Cancer Center through the Vail Health Center website at: https://donate.vailhealthfoundation.org/give/210210/#!/donation/checkout