One more Oktoberfest in Vail, classic cars, hiking to wine, trail running races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/16/22

Oktoberfest returns for the third weekend, this time the festivities will take place in Vail Village.

Vail Oktoberfest

This could be it for a while…well, until Gyptober Fall Fest in Gypsum on Oct. 1, but as far as up valley Oktoberfest events go, this will be the last one until next year. The oom-pah music has gone from Beaver Creek to Lionshead the past two weekends and now it travels to Vail Village for more fall fun Friday thru Sunday.

Keg Bowling will be back, along with the bratwurst eating contests, stein holding contests, Kid-toberfest activities like face painting, caricatures, balloon artists and more. This week’s musical lineup includes Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders and the Average German Band again and then the Ryan Dart Band and The Evolution will rock the crowds after the accordion have been put down to rest. Entertainment will also be provided by the GTSV Alpen Auerhahn Dancers and more Schuhplatter dancing will be back this week as well.

Brats, pretzels, Bavarian desserts and other delicious bites can be found along with Spaten beer. The official Vail Oktoberfest stein is available in glass in the one liter and half liter sizes and in ceramic in the half liter size.

Oktoberfest runs from noon until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday. The event is free and you pay as you go for food, drinks and some of the kids activities like face painting, balloon animals and caricatures. This is a popular event, so best to keep dogs at home as it gets congested in areas and the keg bowling, cheering and music can be loud in your doggy’s ears. For more information, go to OktoberfestVail.com .

Heart and Soul Festival

Avon will wrap up its summer concert series with the Heart and Soul Festival this weekend.

Avon has had a long season of concerts at Nottingham Park this summer. From AvonLIVE! on Wednesday nights to wrapping up the weekend with Sunset LIVE!, the tunes have been a big part of the fabric of the heart of the valley. That spirit continues with one more blast of concert fun this Saturday with the Heart and Soul Festival.

Avon is bringing in two award-winning performers, starting with Pato Banton and the Now Generation. Pato Baton’s musical career has spanned four decades. Baton’s mother was from Jamaica but she moved to London where Banton was born. This Grammy-nominated reggae star has toured with the English Beat, Steel Pulse, UB40, the Marleys, Sting and many more stars. He now resides in Southern California. He is known for his positive and uplifting concerts and he recently returned to the U.S. after traveling to Africa to film a documentary and perform. Pato Baton and the Now Generation will play from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

Also appearing on stage at the Heart and Soul Festival is Hempress Sativa, a Jamaican singer and songwriter who is known for her fast rhymes and for being a “lyrical machine,” according to her website, will wrap up the event from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the music will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and there will be food trucks with eats and drinks available at the Hahnewald Bar for purchase. Word has it that Wood & Steele Axe Company will be on-site, too, in case you want to try axe throwing. Use of public transportation is encouraged as parking is limited. For more information, go to DiscoverAvon.org .

Vail Concours

Cars will be on display at Vail Village and Lionshead this weekend as part of the Vail Concours.

If you love classic cars, muscle cars, luxury sports cars, motorcycles and more, you’re in for a treat this weekend with the Vail Concours.

On Saturday, Cars & Coffee will be held at Mountain Plaza at the top of Bridge Street in Vail Village Cars & Coffee hosts get-togethers almost weekly throughout the spring, summer and fall and this one will be on a grander scale with more cars than what they usually have. The event is free and open to the public and starts at 9 a.m.

The main event is the car show in Lionshead on the lawn at the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) on Sunday. This event is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cars will start coming in as early as 6:30 a.m. and if owners chose to have their car judged, the judging begins at 9 a.m. and the awards will be held around 1:30 p.m.

Throughout the weekend you may see anything from a WW II Willys Army Jeep to a brand new McLaren 720S. There will also be marques such as BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, DeTomoso, Shelby, Maserati and Corvette. There’s even a Rolls Royce from 1938 on display. Porsche is always well represented and while there are numerous exotics, we always have great participation from GM, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, some Japanese automakers and less exotic but equally impressive cars. To learn more about the event visit VailConcours.com .

Trail Running and MTB Races

The Meadowgold trail run in Minturn this Saturday marks the end of the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series with a 5k and 10k.

After a summer’s worth of getting in some longer trail runs and doing many amazing mountain bike rides, why not test your mettle and see how you’d fare in a race? This week there are a couple of opportunities to test your skills.

On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host the Meadowgold 10K and 5K in Minturn, which will wind down the Dynafit Vail Trail Running series. The races start and end at the Minturn Ranger Station at 9 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. respectively. The 10K will follow s singletrack up 1,400 of elevation gain and head back down a double track. The 5K runners will ascend up a double track and gain about 500 feet in elevation. Both routes are scenic and runners will be treated to a donut by Northside Coffee and Kitchen at the finish and get a custom t-shirt before heading to the after party at Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company near the start. To find out more, visit VailRec.com .

Mountain Rats returns for its 6th year with trail runs and mountain bike races. Downtown Eagle Ranch will play host to the start and finish of the races on Saturday and Sunday. Runners can choose from a Marathon, a Heavy Half or a 55K race. On Sunday, mountain bikers can pick from a 25K or 50K ride. There’s also the Amazing Race, which is a scavenger hunt, and fun races for those 4 years and under and 10 years and under in age. Really, there’s something for everyone!

The Amazing Race is for teams of two to eight people, so grab your friends and family and you can scoot around from clue to clue on foot, bike, stroller, skateboard, anything on wheels as long as it is self-powered. The course is six miles and has 10 pit stops.

In addition to the competitions, Endorphin gym will be hosting Boot Camp class, The Cycle Effect, the event’s nonprofit of choice, will be hosting a women’s bike clinic and there will be some fun races for the kids. Add in some live music, beer and the September edition of ‘Eagle Outside’ with bike, equipment and clothing vendors all on Capital Street, and you’ve got yourself a weekend full of fun. For more information and a full schedule of events go to MountainRats.com .