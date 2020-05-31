Open for Business: Up the Creek

Up the Creek is open Thursdays-Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chose from table service in the dining room, the deck or bring a blanket and picnic along Gore Creek.

Photo courtesy of Up the Creek

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Up the Creek

Physical address: 223 E Gore Creek Dr.

Phone number: 970-476-8141

Email: Info@vailupthecreek.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Website: http://www.vailupthecreek.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering a limited menu that can be found on our website on Thursdays-Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for both dine-in and takeout.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Our goal is to make our customers feel safe while enjoying their dining experience. Our staff will be masked and in gloves and sanitizing all high use areas and items after every use. Tables and walkways will be at least six feet apart and if our guests have any requests to make them feel safer we will try our best to always accommodate those requests.

How can the community support you?

We want our guests to feel safe and comfortable dining again. The best way they can support us is to come have a meal, enjoy a cocktail on our beautiful deck and tell their friends about the experience they had at Up The Creek. If dining at our restaurant isn’t an option we are offering all of our menu and drinks to go.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our social media pages, Instagram and Facebook, as well as our website will be the best way to stay up to date on our menu and operating hours.

What’s the response been?

The response from our community has been great. People have been getting to-go food and picnicking on our lawn as well as enjoying our new dine-in option.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

As the “new normal ” evolves we are looking for new ways for our guests to enjoy their experience. Whether that entails them dining in, picnicking on our lawn, or something we’ve never tried before such as pairing dining and an activity like yoga and apps. We will continue running our restaurant safely and conscious of keeping our staff and guests in good health.