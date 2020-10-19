Presidential Candidate 2020 Q&A: Joseph Kishore

Q: Could you please give a brief introduction of your background and qualifications?

I am the national secretary of the Socialist Equality Party and a writer for the World Socialist Web Site, wsws.org, the most widely read online socialist publication.

Q: How many states have you on their ballot? If you’d like, please expand on any near-wins, near-losses or other notable experiences.

We are only on the ballot in Colorado, which does not require signatures to get on the ballot. The SEP decided that it would not attempt to get on the ballot by petitioning due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent danger petitioning would pose to public health. We challenged signature requirements for ballot access in the courts on the grounds that these are unconstitutional restrictions that are impossible to meet during a pandemic without risking thousands of lives. The courts, however, upheld these restrictions.

Q: What are the main objectives of your platform?

The SEP is fighting to mobilize the working class in opposition to the Democrats and Republicans and the entire capitalist system. We fight for international socialism, a society based on equality and democratic control of the economy to meet social needs, not private profit. The response of the ruling class to the pandemic has exposed the bankruptcy of capitalism.

Q: What do you offer that is unique from the two main party candidates?

Both the Democrats and the Republicans are parties of Wall Street and Corporate America. While the Trump administration is inciting fascistic violence, the Democrats want to channel all opposition to Trump behind the factions of the ruling class and the military that they speak for. The SEP is the party of the working class.

Q: First 90 days in office, what would you do?

It is not a question of what we will do, but what the working class must do. Workers must take political power in their own hands, seize the wealth hoarded by the rich and turn the giant banks and corporations into democratically-controlled utilities. The SEP is building a political leadership to fight for this program.