Prep notebook: Thursday’s Eagle Valley vs. Battle Mountain soccer game could have playoff implications

Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley are tied in the league standings heading into Thursday night's rivalry rematch.

Soccer: Charlie Reisman scored two goals and Jeffrey Sturges added another as Steamboat Springs upset Eagle Valley 3-0 in boys soccer on Tuesday. It was just the second loss for the Devils this season.

Alexis Dozal’s hat trick, plus two goals from Diego Rodriguez and Arturo Aguilar helped Battle Mountain cruise to a 7-1 win over Palisade on Tuesday. The victory, combined with Eagle Valley’s loss, puts both the Devils and Huskies at 5-2-1 — tied for second place — in the 4A Western Slope standings.

The teams’ rematch in Gypsum on Thursday (Eagle Valley won 2-1 in Edwards on Sept. 1) likely comes with playoff implications at stake. The league champion will receive an automatic state tournament bid. The CHSAA selection and seeding index, which is used to seed the remaining non-automatic state tournament qualifiers in the 32-team bracket , currently has Eagle Valley ranked 17th, Battle Mountain 18th and Summit 8th.

Currently, Summit, with a 4-1-1 league record, controls its destiny, though a matchup with the Devils on Oct. 18 is looming. The Tigers went 1-1 against the Huskies and tied Eagle Valley on Sept. 15.

The Tigers hosted 2A Vail Mountain School on Tuesday, defeating the Gore Rangers 2-1 behind goals from Fabian Cuevas and Owen Gallo. The Gore Rangers, who trailed 1-0 at the half, got a second-half goal from Jack Schwartz, assisted by Nolan Kim. VMS hosts Coal Ridge, who handed them a 2-0 loss at a Sept. 10 tournament, on Friday.

The Titans (8-1-1) are 4-0 in the 3A/2A Western Slope, while VMS (8-4) is 4-1.

Volleyball: Jessie Allen had 34 digs, Logan Nobrega had 22 assists, and Grace Engleby and Daisy Palacio added 18 and nine kills, respectively, as Vail Christian defeated Vail Mountain School in five sets (25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-11) at home on Tuesday night.

Vail Christian improved to 10-2 on the season after defeating Vail Mountain School in five sets on Tuesday night.

Vail Christian also took down its rivals on Sept. 20 in Vail, 3-1. The win improves the Saints record to 10-2 overall and 6-2 in league play, tied for second in the 2A/1A Western Slope with North Fork and Rangely. Meeker (14-1 overall, 10-0 league) has not dropped a set against league opponents this year.

The Saints host Hayden on Friday while VMS (5-8 overall, 4-4 league) hosts Soroco on Saturday.

Eagle Valley defeated Glenwood Springs 22-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-14 on the road on Tuesday, improving to 12-6 overall and 7-0 in league play. The Devils travel to Summit (2-8) on Thursday. Eagle Valley is 16th in the latest CHSAA RPI selection and seeding rankings.