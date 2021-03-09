Rare ski-in, ski-out property for sale in Lionshead

Did you know that there are only 16 true ski-in, ski-out homes in Vail? 615 Forest Place fits into that rare category and is currently up for sale.

Location has always been a focal point of real estate and 615 Forest Place checks all the boxes. Not only is it ski-in, ski-out, but it’s also walking distance into town and has a desirable floor plan. The home is nestled along Gore Creek, which is an added bonus and a delight to someone who wants to add fly fishing to the multitude of things you can do year round from the property.

615 Forest Place gives you ski-in, ski-out access to the Born Free trail in Lionshead where you can ski down to the Born Free Express (No. 8) and the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19)

Many people have heard of Forest Road, the iconic address for a small number of homes in Vail. 615 Forest Place is even more unique. It is one of four custom-built residences nestled in a private enclave, the only gated community in the base village, off of Forest Road.

“This lot was chosen because the original owner did not want to be right on the front row where all of the skiers come by but the property still had dedicated ski access. It was also chosen because it is on Gore Creek,” said Tye Stockton of The Stockton Group of LIV Sotheby’s International Reality.

Stockton said the home has everything the serious ski family could ever want.

Everyone will have room for their own ski boots, goggles, gloves, helmets and more in the deluxe ski room at 615 Forest Place.

“Besides the ski-in, ski-out access and an amazing ski room complete with its own fireplace and a washer and dryer and cubbies for everyone’s equipment, the rest of the house is amazing,” Stockton said. At 11,865 square-feet, this seven-bedroom home is the perfect retreat for a family who loves the outdoors but also wants a place to come back to at the end of the day with a recreation room, a theater room, pool, fire pits, a large kitchen and large living areas where everyone can gather.

Relax after a day in the slopes in the theater room at 615 Forest Place.

615 Forest Place is one of four custom built residences nestled in a private enclave, the only gated community in the base village, off of Forest Road.

“The house was bought brand new, so this is the first time ever that this home has been on the market,” Stockton said. “The initial reaction has been extremely positive. People understand how rare and unique a home like this is.”

To take a tour of 615 Forest Place, call Tye Stockton at 970-471-2557. You can also view it online at 615forestplace.com .