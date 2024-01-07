Rep. Lauren Boebert accused of fighting husband at Silt restaurant

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 14, 2023, in Washington.

Patrick Semansky/AP

Police are currently investigating an alleged incident between Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson at a Silt restaurant on Saturday evening.

Silt Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed with the Post Independent on Sunday that the incident took place at Miner’s Claim but could not give any additional details, saying it’s an ongoing investigation. No one, however, was taken into custody after the incident.

According to Kite, police are waiting on additional witnesses to the alleged incident and are reviewing security footage before moving forward with releasing any additional information. No charges have been filed against either Lauren or Jayson Boebert at this time.

The incident was first reported by American Muckrakers on social media platform X: “Breaking and sad news out of Silt, CO. @laurenboebert punched her ex-husband Jayson in the nose 2 times and then continued to beat him up. Then she called the cops on him. As much as I despise her, it’s just sad for the boys. Jayson has a witness. More to come.”

The Post Independent reached out to Lauren Boebert for this story, who responded with a prepared statement.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating, and another reason I’m moving,” Boebert said in the prepared statement. The Boeberts, who have four sons and a grandchild, officially divorced in October 2023. “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims (Jayson) made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Boebert, a Republican representative of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District since 2021, announced in December 2023 her switch to run for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Ken Buck.

This most recent incident comes after a series of public controversies surrounding Lauren and Jayson Boebert. In 2022, Jayson Boebert got into a dispute with a Silt neighbor after his son was accused of driving a dune buggy too fast. The incident involved Garfield County sheriff’s deputies but no charges were filed.

In September 2023, Boebert was escorted out of a Denver theater after complaints over her behavior.