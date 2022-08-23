Russ Forrest, Vail’s new town manager, had sights set on return

Vail residents Johannes Faessler, left, and Mark Gordon, center, talk Aug. 11 with Russell Forrest during a meet-and-greet for the finalists for Vail's Town Manager position. Forrest Tuesday was offered the position.

Scott N. Miller/Daily archive photo

Russ Forrest is returning to Vail.

The Vail Town Council Tuesday voted 5-0 to approve a contract for Forrest to take the town manager’s job. Council members Pete Seibert and Jen Mason were absent for the vote, with Mayor Kim Langmaid and council members Travis Coggin, Barry Davis, Jonathan Staufer and Kevin Foley voting to approve the contract.

Four facts Vail’s town manager position pays $215,000 per year in base pay. The town pays for the manager’s health insurance. The manager walks into the office with 80 hours of paid leave. The job comes with a town-provided house in West Vail. A ski pass is included.

Forrest was once Vail’s community development department director. In the years since leaving Vail, he’s held the town manager job in Snowmass Village. He’s also been the Gunnison County Assistant Manager for Economic and Community Development. Forrest is currently the Gunnison City Manager.

According to the contract approved Tuesday, Forrest is expected in Vail no later than Nov. 20, although starting work by Oct. 31 is preferred if it doesn’t conflict with his current employment contract in Gunnison.

Foley is the only council member who was on the board during Forrest’s first stint in Vail. He remembers Forrest as a “straight shooter, always trying to present both sides of things.”

Foley noted that Forrest left Vail to gain the experience needed to return as town manager.

“We heard loud and clear from (Forrest) that he really, really wanted to return to Vail,” Langmaid said.

Foley noted that when Forrest was in the Community Development Department, he always had time to answer questions, and explain the town’s position on a development application. He’d also mention when a developer seemed to be asking for too much, Foley added.

That past experience in Vail played a role in his hiring.

“He’s been keeping up with what’s been going on in town,” Foley said. During an extensive recent interview with the council, Foley said Forrest showed that knowledge and offered what he’d do in specific situations.

During an Aug. 11 event to introduce the four finalists to community members, Langmaid said she hoped that the next town manager could have a longer tenure than the last two people to hold the job. She said she believes Forrest could be that person.

Foley agreed, saying if Forrest can stay in the job for several years he could help the town help work out “where we’re going over the next several years.”

Langmaid said she’s confident Forrest can have some staying power in the manager’s office.

“He knows what he’s getting into — I think he’ll be great,” she said.

As Vail’s ninth town manager since Vail’s incorporation in 1966, Forrest will oversee a $120 million budget and 346 full-time equivalent employees.

Forrest was selected during a national search process following the resignation of Scott Robson in April. Stan Zemler, a former Vail town manager, has served as interim town manager during the process. Zemler’s contract will expire in October, and Deputy Town Manager Kathleen Halloran will serve as interim manager during any gap between Zemler’s departure and Forrest’s start date. Mayor Langmaid says Zemler, Halloran, and the entire town staff have worked tirelessly to keep the town running smoothly during the transition.

A community welcome reception for Forrest and his family will be scheduled for later in the year.