Ryan Daniels memorial set for Thursday in EagleVail

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Thursday for Ryan Benjamin Kirby-Daniels. Ryan went missing on May 22, 2019, and was found in the Eagle River on July 26, 2019. The time and cause fo death are not known.

Ryan is survived by his father Stephen Daniels, mother Aimee Daniels, sister Jillian Young of Pingree Grove, Illinois, and his little brother Logan who lived with Ryan and his parents in EagleVail.

Ryan was born in the Denver area and lived in Decatur, Illinois, and EagleVail. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes School in Decatur, Illinois, Homestake Peak School in EagleVail, Stone Creek Charter School and Red Canyon High School.

Ryan also attended Arivaca Boys Ranch in Arivaca, Arizona, where he learned natural horsemanship skills and trained his horse Lullabye which he brought home to Eagle County.

Ryan always hoped to join the US Military and was accepted into basic training in the United States Air Force but received a medical discharge in April for a hearing deficit in one ear.

The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 5:15 pm in the EagleVail Pavilion. The family would prefer donations to the Arivaca Boys Ranch or Mountain Valley Horse Rescue in Ryan’s honor in lieu of flowers.