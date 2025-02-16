Search for missing snowboarder continues Sunday on Vail Mountain

Connor Gill is described as 6 feet tall, 195 pounds and wearing an orange jumpsuit, gray helmet, Solomon snowboard and Smith goggles.

Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: The story initially reported dogs had not yet been used in the search effort as of Sunday morning. Dogs were used in the search both Saturday and Sunday. The story has been updated to reflect this information.



The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the search continues Sunday for a snowboarder reported missing on Friday who was last seen on Vail Mountain.

Connor Gill, a 26-year-old Denver resident, is an intermediate snowboarder and knows the Vail area, according to a friend who reached out directly to Vail Daily.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Vail Daily on Sunday that his last pass scan was at 8:50 a.m. at the Avanti Express chairlift.

Gill was reported missing to Vail Ski Patrol by a friend on Friday afternoon. Patrollers started searching Friday, and the search continued all day Saturday. By mid-morning Saturday, Vail Mountain Rescue was invited in to the search effort, and has been assisting since.

Due to heavy snow and wind on Saturday, aircraft like helicopters and drones were not able to fly, but drones may be brought in Sunday. Dogs were utilized both Saturday and Sunday in the search, according to a Vail Resorts spokesperson.

Vail Mountain received 27 inches of snowfall in the last 48 hours, according to the MyEpic app. Strong winds have been a cause for visibility issues throughout the weekend, and the area is currently under a winter storm watch through Tuesday morning, with more precipitation in the forecast expected to start Sunday evening.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging members of the public who were skiing or snowboarding on Vail Mountain Friday to review any photographs or videos they might have taken to see if they can spot Gill. This will assist rescuers in putting together a timeline. Any information should be communicated to the Vail Public Safety Communications Center (dispatch) through its non-emergency line, 970-479-2201.