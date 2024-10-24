Ski Cooper reduces price of walk-up lift tickets, targets Dec. 11 opening

Kyle Scoby skis in the Tennessee Creek Basin at Ski Cooper during its opening day for the 2022-23 ski season. Skiers enjoyed deep powder conditions in the basin, which began offering lift service in the 2019-20 season.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

While the rest of the ski industry targets advanced commitment from skiers, Ski Cooper is moving in the other direction.

The nonprofit ski area that straddles the border of Eagle and Lake counties announced on Tuesday that it is pledging to offer the same price on walk-up window tickets this season as tickets purchased in advance.

And those prices have been slashed, with non-holiday Monday through Thursday lift tickets priced at $45 per day for the upcoming season. That’s less than half of what it would have cost you to ski Monday through Thursday last season.

Dana Johnson with Ski Cooper said the new strategy is all about reaching out to new skiers, powder day enthusiasts and people who aren’t able to plan out their season in advance.

“There is no need to purchase in advance for the best deal,” Johnson said. “The $45 per day offering is for any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday individual ticket throughout the season that is not a holiday or during spring break.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ski Cooper CEO Dan Torsell said he hopes the move will reduce the ski/snowboard-specific brand of anxiety known as pow panic.

“It’s time to take the stress out of getting on the ski hill,” he said. “We have decided to stop playing follow-the-leader in the season pass/day pass game and simplify day pass purchasing while promoting affordability in our sport.”

The one benefit that skiers and snowboarders will receive by purchasing in advance is the ability to load their purchase onto an existing Ski Cooper RFID card, for those who have visited Ski Cooper previously.

By purchasing in advance, “you can go directly through our port of entry and skip the ticket line,” Johnson said, “streamlining entrance to the ski area.”

It may save you some time, Johnson said, but not money.

“Whether you purchase at the ticket window or online in advance, the price will be the same,” she said. “You will receive the same low price, no matter where you make the purchase.”

Johnson said Ski Cooper made the decision to reduce prices after taking into consideration “the strain of everyone’s financial obligations right now,” she said. “We hope to relieve some of that strain for our guests so they can afford to enjoy the sports they love without the high price attached to it.”

Ski Cooper is located at Tennessee Pass on Highway 24 between Red Cliff and Leadville. It is comprised of 64 named runs and five lifts spanning 480 skiable acres. The ski area does not use man-made snow, so Opening Day is largely weather dependent.

Johnson said Ski Cooper is targeting a Dec. 11 opening.