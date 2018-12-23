The Summit County Sheriff's Office reported a skier death at Keystone Resort today.

At approximately 12:26 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a 52-year-old male skier who was found unconscious and not breathing at the bottom of a ski run at Keystone.

There was no indication that the skier had a collision with any object. Skiers on the run attempted CPR.

The skier was transported to the Keystone Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The identity of the skier is being withheld until notification to the next of kin has been made by the Summit County Coroner.

The Summit County Coroner has taken over the investigation into the cause of death.

Update at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23

The skier has been identified as a 52-year-old man from Arvada.

In a Sunday statement, the resort said the man died of “a serious medical incident” on an intermediate trail on North Peak.

The man’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of kin. The Summit County Coroner is investigating the cause of death. Efforts to reach the coroner’s and sheriff’s offices were unsuccessful Sunday.

“On behalf of Keystone Resort, Keystone Ski Patrol and Vail Resorts, we send our sincere condolences and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Geoff Buchheister, Keystone Resort’s vice president and general manager, in a statement released on Sunday.

While it’s unclear what killed the skier Saturday at Keystone, it’s the second death of the 2018-19 ski season on Summit County’s ski slopes.

Daniel Giger, a 21-year-old University of Colorado Boulder student, died Dec. 16 at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco after succumbing to injuries he suffered at Breckenridge Ski Resort earlier that day. Giger hit a tree skiing down an intermediate run on Peak 7.

Beside the two in Summit, there have been at least two other skier and snowboarder deaths in the state this season. Bindu Pomeroy, 44, died snowboarding in the Vail backcountry late last month after landing headfirst while jumping off a cliff.

Bill Brockmueller, 26, died at Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital on Dec. 10, six days after he hit a tree at Eldora Mountain Resort.