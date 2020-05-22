Slifer Smith & Frampton named the listing broker for Snowmass Base Village project

Snowmass Village



Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has been named the official listing broker for the $600 million Snowmass Base Village development.

Slifer Smith & Frampton was selected by the project’s joint venture owners consisting of East West Partners, Aspen Skiing Company and KSL Capital Partners. East West Partners will continue to be the developer of Snowmass Base Village — the largest mountain resort development underway in North America.

“We’re thrilled to have Slifer Smith & Frampton join the team as the listing brokerage for all of our new developer residences, including One Snowmass,” East West Partners managing partner Andy Gunion said in a press release. “Slifer Smith & Frampton has successfully sold out numerous development projects over the past 30 years, including many with East West Partners, and the stars aligned to team up in Snowmass … With deep roots and experienced leadership based in the Colorado mountains, Slifer Smith & Frampton is a perfect fit, and I can’t imagine a better partner to have as we emerge out of this tricky COVID-19 crisis.”

John Pfeiffer, president and employing broker for Slifer Smith & Frampton, said the firm is “incredibly honored to have been selected for this listing … It was a rigorous review process, and our powerful team proved they are the right team with the right resources to move forward with the overall vision and success of Snowmass Base Village.”

Slifer Smith & Frampton has listed and sold more than 100 new development projects in the Colorado mountains over the past 30 years, with a total sales volume of $5 billion. The firm includes more than 225 brokers and 75 support staff. The existing sales team will now join Slifer Smith & Frampton and will be based out of the Snowmass Base Village development sales office.

“We’ve always worked to strengthen relationships with brokers in the valley,” Slifer Smith & Frampton Managing Broker and Executive Vice President Krista Klees said. “We owe our success to brokers working from Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. We’re thrilled to now have a dedicated presence in Snowmass.”

The Snowmass office will be Slifer Smith & Frampton’s fifth office location in the Roaring Fork Valley since joining forces over a year ago with Palladium Properties, an independent luxury property brokerage firm based in the Roaring Fork Valley, owned and founded by Klees.

East West, Aspen Skiing Company and KSL purchased Snowmass Base Village in late 2016 and recently completed construction of the village core, featuring the new Limelight Hotel Snowmass, The Collective community facility, retail stores and restaurants, and a collection of luxury residences, including One Snowmass. With the 150-unit Viceroy Residences and the boutique Lumin building recently sold out, current listings in the village include the last Limelight Snowmass Residence, the final four One Snowmass West residences, new whole-ownership listings in One Snowmass East and the innovative One Snowmass Residence Club.

“East West will continue to do what they do best, which is creating terrific places and building incredible residences, and we will do what we do best — selling real estate,” said Shawna Topor, executive vice president of Slifer Smith & Frampton’s New Development Sales Division. “We’re confident our resources, powerful local team and connections to the community will make this project one of the great successes in ski country.”

Slifer Smith & Frampton is currently listing projects in the Colorado mountains for 11 developers, including East West Partners’ Riverfront Lodge development in Avon. This project features 36 residences and is more than 50% sold out in just five months — with over half of that time span happening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slifer Smith & Frampton has 27 offices located throughout the Vail Valley, Summit County and the Roaring Fork Valley. For more information, go to http://www.VailRealEstate.com.

Since 1986, East West Partners has developed and sold over $7 billion of residential and commercial real estate across the country, with extensive experience in mountain resort development. For more information, go to http://www.ewpartners.com.

For more information, about the Snowmass Base Village project, go to http://www.allinsnowmass.com.