Spaces still available for Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Business Leadership Program

Walking Mountains launched the Sustainable Business Leadership Program to empower participants to navigate sustainability criteria and develop strategies for building a more sustainable community

Registration is now open for Walking Mountains’ 2025 Sustainable Business Leadership Program . This is your chance to lead the charge toward a cleaner, greener future.

Over six months, join fellow local organizations in dynamic, twice-monthly sessions to explore the “why” and “how” of sustainable decision-making. Guided by a Walking Mountains sustainable business coach, your organization will craft a customized Sustainability Handbook and work toward earning the prestigious Actively Green Eco-Certification .

Show your commitment to sustainability, inspire your customers, and make a lasting impact on the Eagle River Valley. Spaces are limited — register by Jan. 31, 2025, to lock in early bird pricing and secure your spot!

A legacy of sustainable leadership

Established in 2013 in collaboration with Sustainable Travel International and the town of Vail, Walking Mountains’ Actively Green Eco-Certification is a comprehensive program that showcases an organization’s dedication to sustainability. Covering 17 criteria, it addresses environmental management, energy efficiency projects, supply chain oversight, community and ecosystem impacts, and transparent customer communication.

By meeting these standards, organizations not only reduce consumption and enhance sustainability but also streamline operations, eliminate redundancies, and achieve cost savings. Actively Green certified businesses benefit from improved efficiency, optimized management practices, and the opportunity to join a passionate community committed to driving positive environmental change.

What’s New in 2025?

The 2025 program will span six months, with two sessions per month, covering key sustainability topics such as waste, water, energy, pollution, and the role of business in combating climate change. Participants will assess environmental impacts, develop sustainable strategies, and work toward achieving the prestigious Actively Green certification.

This year’s program, enhanced by participant feedback, includes interactive workshops, field trips, guest speakers, and peer-to-peer learning.

“We’re focused on building a stronger sense of community within the classroom,” said Cat, a Walking Mountains sustainability coach. Graduates from 2024 will share insights to enrich the experience.

By program’s end, each business will complete the Actively Green certification criteria, positioning them as sustainability leaders in the community.

Join the Movement

The Sustainable Business Leadership Program is open to all Eagle Valley businesses. The program offers scholarships and early bird pricing for those who register by Jan. 31, 2025.

The first session begins Feb. 13, with the final registration deadline on Feb. 6. For more information or to sign up, contact Walking Mountains’ Sustainability Coach, Cat Moloney at catm@walkingmountains.org . Start your journey toward sustainability leadership now!