Starting Hearts aims to save 100,000 lives per year by 2040

Did you know that 1,000 Americans suffer from cardiac arrest every day and only 10% survive? Cardiac arrest is our nation’s leading cause of unexpected death but Starting Hearts is aiming to save 100,000 lives per year by 2040 and they are asking the public to help by joining the Save More Lives Challenge.

Starting Hearts is an Eagle County-based nonprofit that was started by Lynn Blake, who, at 27 years old, survived sudden cardiac arrest. She took that life-changing event and created Starting Hearts in 2010. Starting Hearts provides lifesaving programs such as free CPR and automated external defibrillator (DEFIB) education, widespread distribution of defibrillators, community involvement and more. Look around Eagle County and you’ll notice quite a few DEFIB devices in public locations due to the hard work done thus far by Starting Hearts.

Starting Hearts is teaming up with Susan Ford Bales, the daughter of President Gerald and Betty Ford. in 2010, Bales survived sudden cardiac arrest while working out at the gym. A doctor happened to also be at the gym that day and performed CPR and used a DEFIB device on Bales and saved her life. Bales is now an ambassador for Starting Hearts and is leading the charge for the Save More Lives Challenge.

Those looking to join the Save More Lives Challenge can help by:

1. Watching Susan’s story of survival and the two-minute CALL. PUSH. SHOCK.™ training video at http://www.savemorelives.org

2. Practicing CPR with a household item (i.e. ball, pillow, plastic bottle, etc.) and share photos/videos using hashtag #savemorelives

3. Signing the Save More Lives Challenge petition to encourage the tracking of SCA in the U.S.

4. Donating by texting CPR to 50155 or visiting http://www.savemorelives.org

5. Being a Save More Lives Challenge Ambassador by asking family, friends, and networks to join the campaign

All funds raised from the Save More Lives Challenge will go towards implementing additional programs that help collect sudden cardiac arrest data nationally to advance research studies as well as establishing even more effective CPR and defibrillation strategies. For more information on Starting Hearts, visit http://www.startinghearts.org. To get involved with the Save More Lives Challenge, visit http://www.savemorelives.org. To join the conversation on social media, follow @StartingHearts on Instagram and Facebook.