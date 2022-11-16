Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch meets Vail Christian students

The virtual visit to Vail Christian High School was part of Chris Anthony’s Youth Initiative Project that connects students with mentors. Anthony and Gorsuch were elementary school classmates and reconnected through Anthony’s documentary, “Mission Mt. Mangart.”

Vail Christian High School/Courtesy photo

The students at Vail Christian High School had a special guest join their American Government class on Nov. 1. Neil Gorsuch, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, paid a virtual visit to the school’s classroom in Edwards to address the students, share some of his knowledge and be available for questions.

The virtual visit came about when Chris Anthony reached out to area schools to let them know about this opportunity. Chris Anthony, the Warren Miller ski film athlete and documentary filmmaker, reconnected with a former elementary school classmate when Anthony was screening his film, “Mission Mt. Mangart,” in Slovenia and Gorsuch was in Europe at the same time.

“I received a text message at 4:30 a.m. in Slovenia from what turned out to be an old friend from his childhood. The text said, ‘Hey, Chris, this is Neil Gorsuch, I just found out about your film. How do I get to see it?’ and next thing you know I am on a phone call with a justice of the Supreme Court that I went to elementary school with but I haven’t seen him since the sixth grade,” Anthony said.

The two classmates of Christ the King Elementary School in Denver reconnected and new bonds were formed. While Anthony was in Washington, D.C., Gorsuch attended a showing of “Mission Mt. Mangart.” The film chronicles the events from 1939 leading up to June 3, 1945, when a ski race was held near the border of former Yugoslavia, hosted and organized by the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division on Mount Mangart. Gorsuch invited Anthony to have lunch at the Supreme Court. Anthony was allowed to bring eight guests and had contacted many of their elementary school friends from Denver to meet Gorsuch for lunch.

Chris Anthony, second from left, was invited to join Justice Neil Gorsuch, second from right, at the Supreme Court for lunch. Anthony invited classmates and family members who went to school at Christ the King in Denver with Anthony and Gorsuch.

Chris Anthony/Courtesy photo

In addition to Anthony’s documentary, Gorsuch also learned about Chris Anthony’s Youth Initiative Project , a nonprofit that focuses on mentorship and connecting youth to aspiring people as well as bringing at-risk youth to experiences that they otherwise wouldn’t be exposed to. Normally, Anthony is out skiing with kids who have never hit the slopes before or visiting them in the classroom. What Anthony didn’t know is his mentorship was about to reach a whole new level.

“Justice Gosuch had paid attention when I was talking about my foundation for kids in education and he said ‘I would love to do something with you on that’ and I said we should do a virtual school visit and he said ‘absolutely,’” Anthony said.

Anthony reached out to a number of schools in Eagle County and Vail Christian High School immediately said that their American Government class would be interested.

After the virtual visit with Justice Gorsuch, Kasey Desmond, a teacher at Vail Christian High School, noticed that her students spoke more confidently about the U.S. Constitution and its interpretation.

Vail Christian High School/Courtesy photo

Kasey Desmond and Scott O’Neil teach the U.S. Government class at Vail Christian High School together and couldn’t believe this opportunity was coming their way.

“It was definitely surreal that we had the opportunity, and I’ll be honest, until it happened I didn’t fully believe it would happen. It was such an amazing opportunity for our students,” Desmond said.

“The power that lies in the nine Supreme Court justices’ hands is tremendous and to have one justice choose to spend over an hour with a group of students from our valley may be even more tremendous,” O’Neil said.

About 50 seniors and juniors make up the U.S. Government class and were able to interact with Gorsuch. The takeaways the students felt left them inspired and taught them many things that will stick with them for years.

Following are some of those remarks from students:

“You are one of the most inspiring people I have encountered. I know you gained nothing in speaking to us, so it is incredibly noble how you chose to speak and educate us out of the good of your heart. I find that many people in a place of high power, often times lose their sense of nobility and humanity. Not you. You cared when you didn’t have to.” — Maya Darnal

“I was pleased to find out that the rest of the court can debate the cases you hear but can still be friends outside the courtroom.” — Nick Hoskins

“I appreciated how you discussed not wanting to be put in political party boxes. That motivated me to see others for their values rather than the box they check on their ballot.” — Ava Garrison

“Thank you so much for being honest with me that sometimes your job, when you have to be impartial, your convictions may differ from your Constitutional interpretation, and you have to make peace with yourself.” — Travis Elzinga

“Your kind words about staying humble and consistent no matter what path you take in life, has inspired me to step out of my comfort zone.” — Jillian Lee

A group of 50 Vail Christian High School seniors and juniors were able to talk with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a virtual visit to their American Government class earlier this month.

Vail Christian High School/Courtesy photo

Desmond and O’Neil have noticed a difference in the students since this encounter.

“Hearing from Justice Gorsuch was eye-opening to our students. It helps to put a face and personality to a name among many that they learn about in both History and Government classes,” Desmond said. “Hearing Justice Gorsuch’s story of growing up in Colorado makes the possibility of attaining high-level positions like his seem more accessible to our students.”

“Our nation needs more civility and a more engaged citizenry. Justice Gorsuch embodies both and inspired my students to do the same,” O’Neil said. “He also inspired the students to step out of their comfort zones and dream big dreams for their futures.”