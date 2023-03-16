Tom LaFramboise selected as next principal of Eagle Valley High School

Tom LaFramboise will start as Eagle Valley High School's principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

Courtesy Photo

On Thursday, March 16, Eagle County School District announced that Tom LaFramboise was selected as the next principal at Eagle Valley High School. Tom LaFramboise will transition to the role at the start of the 2023-2024 school year after spending the previous six years as one of the Devils’ assistant principals and athletic director.

LaFramboise has been with the district since 2012 working as a School to Work Alliance Program coordinator and a special education instructional coach prior to his current roles.

“Promoting from within our district is always such a positive for our staff and students,” said Superintendent Philip Qualman. “Tom’s knowledge of Eagle Valley High School sets them up for an easy transition. We couldn’t be more excited.”

LaFramboise was selected from a competitive applicant pool by a committee of parents, students, educators, district administrators and Qualman. As with other principal openings, a meet and greet was also held with the community for all finalists.

“It’s great to feel like I can continue the priorities that I’ve been a part of developing at Eagle Valley High School while also addressing the needs I heard from families and staff throughout the interview process,” LaFramboise said. “Over the course of the last six years, I’ve developed engaging relationships with both staff and students and can’t wait to do that even more in the years to come.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



LaFramboise received his bachelor of arts in Organizational Management with a minor in Physical Education from Ashford University, his alternative teaching certificate from Colorado State University, and his masters in Educational Leadership from Western State College in Gunnison.

LaFramboise will take over the role from Greg Doan, who announced in January that he was stepping down from the role after 12 years at the end of this school year.