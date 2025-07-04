Transcontinental cycling journey brings disability awareness to Vail

A group of 31 cyclists and 7 crew members traveled through Vail on June 28 as part of one of two Journey of Hope teams riding different routes across the country. The event raises awareness and support for people with disabilities.

Courtesy photo

A group of young men on a transcontinental cycling journey passed through Vail on June 28, bringing with them a message of awareness and support for people with disabilities.

Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members with the Journey of Hope North Route cycling team spent day 21 of their 4,000-mile ride from San Francisco to Washington D.C. at Red Sandstone Elementary. Journey of Hope, organized by The Ability Experience, is a cross-country cycling event that raises awareness and support for people with disabilities through grant funding and community engagement. The group that passed through Vail is one of two teams riding different routes across the U.S. this summer.

The 31 cyclists and seven crew members — all college-aged men from across the country — travel roughly 75 miles a day. Along the way, friendship visits give team members opportunities to connect and build relationships with the individuals they’re riding in support of.

“They’re very inspirational to me,” said Zeke Romero, a sophomore studying computer science at CU-Boulder. “Some of these kids are very inspiring and I’ve had the privilege to hear some of their stories. It really is just a wonderful thing these guys set up for us and it’s truly a privilege to be able to go.”

“The Ability Experience does a great job of setting up these visits for us,” added Hayden Wilson, a fellow Buff studying real estate and finance. “(You) get to know all these people with disabilities and hang out and connect with them and see their perspective of different parts of life that’s different from us. It’s great to just hang out, share a meal together, have a dance party and (do the) different things we do and really connect with these people.”

The Journey of Hope crew is biking an average of 75 miles a day as they travel from San Francisco to Washinton, D.C. Courtesy photo

The team put in a 130-mile day on June 20 and also went 125 miles from Vernal, Utah to Craig, Colorado last Thursday. The trip from Steamboat Springs to Vail on Saturday was about 90 miles. Both Romero and Wilson said the most challenging aspect of the trip has been trying to get back in the saddle after the long days.

“The next day is short, it’s supposed to be easy, but for me I’d say those are the toughest ones and it’s just really a mental battle the whole time,” Romero said. “But, push through.”

As part-time Boulder residents, riding by the Flatirons was a highlight. Romero said his other favorite area was the Tetons. Wilson enjoyed coming into Eagle County.

“It’s a beautiful view coming over the Vail Pass bike path,” he stated.

On July 1 and 2, both Journey of Hope teams intersected in Denver for the Pedal for Pennies event. The break allowed family and friends to visit team members and see what work they’ve been doing. On Thursday, Romero and Wilson got back on the bike for a 95-mile ride to Fort Morgan, the first of four-straight 90-plus mile days. When the going gets tough, the mission motivates even more.

“When you wake up in the morning, your legs are sore (and) you’re not really feeling it but you have a friendship visit to get to,” Wilson said. “Just work with your team and push through together.”