Tuesday training runs canceled at Birds of Prey World Cup; winter storm warning underway

A view of Red Tail Stadium at the 2019 Birds of Prey FIS World Cup ski races. The annual event is free to spectators.

Betty Ann Woodland | Special to the Daily

Tuesday’s World Cup training runs have been canceled at Beaver Creek as a winter storm warning has been issued for the area.

Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup training runs are still scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday at Beaver Creek.

The National Weather Service issued the winter storm warning on Monday, calling for heavy snow and blowing snow, with total accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible.

The forecast also calls for “winds gusting as high as 40 mph creating areas of blowing snow,” according to the National Weather Service.

The winter storm warning is scheduled to last until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Snow will continue mainly in the mountains Tuesday before tapering off late in the day,” the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office reported on Monday. “Winter Storm Another Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of the region through Tuesday. Another storm system is due to arrive later in the week and bring another chance of accumulating snowfall for the mountains.”

At least one day of downhill training must occur at a World Cup site to hold a downhill race, according to International Ski Federation rules.

Two downhill races are scheduled for Beaver Creek’s Birds of Prey World Cup venue this week, on Friday at 10:15 a.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. A super-G race is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m.