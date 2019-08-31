Turn your donations into dollars

At Vail Valley Cares your donations equal dollars for area nonprofits. Anytime you shop or donate at the Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shops the money goes back into the community to support well-needed programs. This year, Vail Valley Cares granted over $300,000 to 44 local nonprofits at the 19th annual grant breakfast on Aug. 28.

The event was hosted at Trinity Church in Edwards. Greg Osteen, executive director of Vail Valley Cares and Jeff Apps, one of the board members, handed out the checks and each recipient got to come up and say a heartfelt thank you and tell the audience how the money will be utilized. During the program, there were plenty of smiles, cheers and even some tears.

Many of the representatives for the nonprofits spoke about how humbled they were to be in a room filled with people doing so much good. It’s a reminder of how many nonprofits are in the Vail Valley and that there are so many needs. “Your existence does make a difference. You are the backbone of Eagle County,” said Pat Hamilton, of the Swift Eagle Foundation.

The Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shops in Edwards and Eagle were closed for part of the day so the staff could attend and be recognized for their efforts. The audience gave them a standing ovation for their service to the community.

Vail Valley Cares has a grant application process each spring. The services the nonprofits provide range from literacy programs and senior citizens care to early childhood learning and mental health services. For many of these groups, the extra funding they receive from Vail Valley Cares is vital to their operations.

In addition to the grants given to nonprofits, Vail Valley Cares also gives scholarships to Colorado Mountain College students. Since 2000, Vail Valley Cares has given away over $4 million dollars.

Consider the lifecycle of your donations and support Vail Valley Cares. To learn more visit http://www.vailvalleycares.com.