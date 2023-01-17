Updates: Westbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon likely to be closed throughout the day due to hazmat spill

Commercial vehicle crash on Westbound Interstate 70 near Dotsero on Jan. 17.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

Westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed near Dotsero at exit 133 due to a multiple-vehicle crash located further west at mile marker 122.9. It is anticipated to be closed into the evening, a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said.

“This is going to be multi-hours,” CSP Public Information Officer Gary Cutler said. “We’re not sure how long it will take.”

Four commercial vehicles were involved in the crash. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to remove the vehicles. One vehicle is a tanker carrying gasoline. In order to clear the crash, crews are draining the remaining 7,000 gallons of gasoline into another tanker. Draining into the second tanker is anticipated to require at least four hours. The tanker spilled 3,000 gallons of gasoline after the crash. The spill has been stopped and a hazardous vehicle crew is overseeing clean up.

Motorists should anticipate the westbound safety closure being in place until at least this evening. Westbound motorists are being routed onto the northern alternate route. The alternate route will add at least 2.5 hours of travel time. Eastbound I-70 remains open. All updates will continue to post to COtrip.org . More pictures will be posted on the CDOT Facebook page and the media kit folder as they become available.

For additional updates on the closure go to https://www.cotrip.org and look under alerts.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The interstate is closed eastbound at Gypsum for the removal of a semi. Drivers are being directed to use on- and off-ramps at Gypsum.

Northern Alternate Route

It is very important to check COtrip.org and weather forecasts before traveling on the northern alternate route. It is a more remote route with limited cell service and services. Smartphone users can also use CDOT’s free COtrip Planner mobile app.



To use the northern alternate route, westbound motorists from the Denver metro area will exit I-70 at exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. At Kremmling, travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 until the intersection with Colorado Highway 13 in Craig. Turn south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exits 87 or 90). Motorists should be prepared for icy and snowpacked areas along this route and are encouraged to drive for the conditions.

This story will be updated.