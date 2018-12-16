Vail Chamber: Building a focus on ‘Mountain Hospitality’ around the Vail Valley (column)

More snow. More people. More vibrancy. More excitement. Mother Nature has delivered, and now it is our turn to turn up the volume and enjoy the season.

Have you ever noticed that when things are going your way they have a tendency to keep on going? I am hopeful that everyone's spirits and businesses are off to a fantastic start and we are all in great spirits as the holidays approach. With the great conditions and the exciting return of Snow Days, we have a great early season to build upon.

Here at the Vail Chamber and in our own businesses, we are focusing on what we have coined as "Mountain Hospitality." We are also focused on supporting the Mountain Hospitality story with a new version of a "local's" discount card that includes a wide variety of perks designed to show our appreciation and celebration of individuals that participate in our hospitality programming. The Mountain Hospitality Ambassadors Program is designed to encourage our Vail employees to set a higher standard of customer service and welcome our guests to enjoy our community and businesses in Vail.

A Mountain Hospitality Ambassador pledges to provide premiere customer service and must attend a Vail Chamber event that will help motivate our employees to become a Vail Ambassador. Locals' discounts are rewarded to Mountain Hospitality Ambassadors who complete this program. This program should help us to highlight our businesses to the local while rewarding our returning and seasonal employees and embracing our long time workers. We are busy conducting walking/familiarity tours, and creating employee centric hospitality programming while preparing for our season reboot in January with inspirational/motivational speakers from our community. We will get to hear from both Jon Kedrowski and Chris Anthony on how Vail has served as a launch pad for their adventures.

All of these efforts are aimed at creating a noticeably awesome Vail guest experience for every visitor that turns them into promoters of our businesses, community and mountain. We sincerely hope that all our businesses and their employees will participate in this program. It takes an entire community to make Vail…like no place on earth! Let's enjoy the great start to the season and remember that we all get to call this home!

Stay tuned to the Chamber for more information. The Vail Chamber & Business Association is the leading business advocacy group in Vail and is a communications outlet for businesses that want to have a voice in community affairs. If you are interested in finding out more about the Vail Chamber and Business Association and what we have to offer to business in and that do business in Vail, please contact us at (970) 477-0075 or email info@vailchamber.org. Based in Vail Village, our office is located on the top level of the Vail transportation center. Stop by and say hello!

Recommended Stories For You

Chris Cremer is director of Vail operations for Alterra Mountain Company and general manager of Bridge Street Ski Haus located in Vail Village. He is a VCBA board member.