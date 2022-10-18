Vail Daily to host Wednesday candidate forum at the Eagle County Building in Eagle

The Vail Daily will host a candidate forum Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Eagle County Room of the Eagle County Administration Building at 500 Broadway in Eagle. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the forum will get underway at 6:30 p.m.

Local candidates set to appear include incumbent Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney and Republican challenger Brian Brandl, and Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek and his challenger, unaffiliated candidate Paul Agneberg.

The event will also feature debates between Republican Savannah Wolfson and Democrat Meghan Lukens, who are seeking the District 26 seat in the Colorado House of Representatives, and Democrat Dylan Roberts and Republican Matt Solomon, who are seeking the District 8 seat in the Colorado Senate.

The candidates will field questions from the Vail Daily’s Tony Mauro and Nate Peterson. The candidates won’t be shown the questions in advance. Depending on the available time, some audience questions may be presented to the candidates.

The evening will also include brief statements from at least some of the county office-holders who are running unopposed this year, as well as those supporting the ballot issues facing voters this fall.

Each of the debates for the contested offices will last about 30 minutes, and the event is expected to wrap up at roughly 9 p.m. The debate will be live-streamed to the Facebook pages for Eagle County and the Vail Daily.