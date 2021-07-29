Vail Dance Festival, Beaver Creek Art Fair, Berry Picker trail run race and Fame The Musical Jr.: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/30/21

Vail Dance Festival

Saturday night’s performance features “Pictures in an Exhibition” with music by Modest Mussorgsky and choreography by Alexei Ratmansky performed by New York City Ballet MOVES at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at 7:30 a.m.

The Vail Dance Festival returns with nearly two weeks of performances at various venues across the Vail Valley. Friday night marks the opening night of the festival and gives dance fans a chance to see their favorite dance stars and some new faces in person once again after COVID-19 restrictions caused the Vail Dance Festival to be a virtual experience last summer.

“After more than a year of separation and isolation, it is truly exciting to once again offer opportunities for audiences and artists to reunite in the Vail Valley in the collective spirit of dance,” said Damian Woetzel, artistic director of the Vail Dance Festival.

The pandemic left dancers without a venue to practice in or partners to practice with. Maybe you kept up with festival favorite and New York City Ballet principal dancer, Tiler Peck with her “Turn it Out with Tiler” episodes on Instagram and viewed Lil’ Buck’s fancy “Jookin” on his social media platforms.

Here’s what’s on tap for the first weekend of the Vail Dance Festival:

Friday – 7:30 p.m. – The Amp

Opening Night

Artist-In-Residence Calvin Royal III

New York City Ballet MOVES will open the festival with “The Gathering”

Saturday – 7:30 p.m. – The Amp

New York City Ballet MOVES – the dynamic touring arm of the New York City Ballet

“Pictures in an Exhibition” – music by Modest Mussorgsky, choreography by Alexei Ratmansky

“Sonatine” – Music by Maurice Ravel, choreography by George Balanchine

“In the Night” – Music by Frederic Chopin, choreography by Jerome Robbins

Sunday – 6 p.m. – The Amp

UpClose – a rehearsal-style performance that features Artist-In-Residence Calvin Royal III of the American Theater Ballet. Royal will be joined by Isabella Boylston, Unity Phalen and Melissa Toogood.

In addition to performances at The Amp in Vail, the Vail Dance Festival will hit the streets of Vail with the community-friendly “Dancing in the Streets” events, master classes, discussions with the artists, topical forum discussions and Dancing in the Park in Avon. For a full line up of events and activities, visit vaildance.org .

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival’s Music Box will travel down to the Gypsum Town Park for a free, live performance on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival is winding down its 24th season, but not before wowing audiences across the valley with a few intimate performances. The big shows on the stage of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater have wrapped up, but music can still be found up and down the valley in venues like the Edwards Interfaith Chapel, the Vilar Performing Arts Center and the mobile Bravo! Vail Music Box.

Bravo! Vail strives to educate listeners about what they are listening to. Whether you are well-versed in classical music or just like what you hear and don’t know the methods behind it, educational opportunities are available through Bravo! Vail’s new Immersive Experiences series, which provides a deeper dive into the world of the composer’s life. The composer featured this weekend is Béla Bartok, who was influenced by both classical and Eastern European folk traditions. Bartok was also one of the most influential composers of the 20th century.

The series started on Thursday, but even if you can only make the Friday or Saturday events at 7 p.m., you’ll still develop and affinity for Bartok’s work. His six string quartets demonstrate his great achievements of 20th century chamber music. Come to the Edwards Interfaith Chapel early to hear the pre-concert talk at 6 p.m. with members of the Escher Quartet before the show starts at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, enjoy a free concert from the roaming Bravo! Vail Music Box, which will head to the Gypsum Town Park on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Verona Quartet will delight the audience with selections from Shostakovich and Dvorak. Although this concert is free, you must register to attend by going to bravovail.org and select “buy tickets” to get set up. Lawn seating is available, so feel free to bring your own blankets and lawn chairs as well as picnics and non-alcoholic beverages.

Beaver Creek Art Fair

Artist Britten will be showcasing her artwork at C. Anthony Gallery in Beaver Creek. Beaver Creek Art Fair is this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Beaver Creek becomes even more beautiful as nearly two dozen artists set up and showcase their works this weekend. Beaver Creek is known for its fabulous galleries on “Gallery Row” near the ice rink and surrounding areas on the plaza, but this outdoor art show allows more talented artists to gather in one place.

The Beaver Creek Art Fair returns this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to viewing the artists’ work and interacting and inquiring about their techniques, Alpine Arts Center will be on-hand to help people discover their own inner artist. This complimentary step-by-step art class takes place between 1 and 3 p.m. both days of the festival. Pre-registration is not required for the art class but it is limited to the first 30 guests who arrive at the rink tables before 1 p.m.

The village will have 22 tents featuring both local galleries and visiting artists. In addition to the art, guests can enjoy live music on the rink stage from 4 to 6 p.m. each day as well. Area restaurants will be open throughout the day to grab a bite and Beaver Creek’s Common Consumption Area allows those 21 years of age and older to purchase an alcoholic beverage from Beaver Creek restaurants and walk around the village. For more details, go to beavercreek.com and click on the events calendar.

“Fame The Musical Jr.”

After 18 months of not performing in front of a live audience due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Vail Performing Arts Academy is please to bring “Fame The Musical Jr.” to the stage this weekend.

The Vail Performing Arts Academy (VPAA) is excited to be back performing in front of live audiences this summer after 18 months of COVID-19 restrictions. This weekend, check out “Fame The Musical Jr.” at the Battle Mountain High School Auditorium.

The VPAA’s motto is “The most important STAGE of a child’s life” and due to some COVID-19 protocols, the VPAA was able to involve more kids in this summer’s production.

“One thing we learned from last year’s limitations was that having two smaller casts enabled us to offer more young actors lead roles, and build in well prepared understudies at the same time. We decided to continue this and our rotating rehearsal process has been very efficient and invigorating,“ said Annah Scully, executive producer and founder of the VPAA.

The two young casts, made up of fifty students ages 8 to 16, will be presented separately with the Applause students performing Saturday and the Bravo students Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Battle Mountain High.

Tickets are on sale online at vpaa.org and at the box office and cost $10 plus fees for general admission. For more information and to sign up for VPAA Fall Revue, visit vpaa.org or email annah@vpaa.org .

Trail Running Race on Berry Picker

HIkers and runners will head up the Berry Picker trail as part of the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series this Saturday.

It’s not quite a 10k at 10,000 feet of elevation, but the Dynafit Berry Picker Trail Run race is nothing to sneeze at either. Challenge yourself to a nearly 5 mile run on the singletrack and doubletrack trails on Vail Mountain on one of Vail’s most famous hiking trails.

The race will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m. but if you register in advance you can pick up your bib on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Vail Mountain Haus in Vail Village. Race day pick up will begin at 7 a.m. at the start at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village.

Racers will head uphill on gradients that average 14% while winding uphill on the Berry Picker trail before taking a sharp left towards the top onto Lower Fireweed trail and traverse to the east toward Mid-Vail. Competitors will exit Lower Fireweed on to the Mountain Access Road and finish at Mid-Vail. An awards ceremony will follow.

Race finishers will be rewarded with coffee and donuts from the Northside Coffee and Kitchen and will receive a custom-designed t-shirt. Spectators are able to watch the finish by taking Gondola One from Mountain Plaza at the base of Vail Mountain to Mid-Vail. Gondola One will run from 8 to 8:30 a.m. To learn more, go to vailrec.com .