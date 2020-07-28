Vail Health honored by national association

The American Hospital Association has announced that it will honor five programs with the AHA Dick Davidson NOVA Award for hospital-led collaborative efforts that improve community health. The winning programs are Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, Vail Health; Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, Edison, New Jersey; Supportive Housing for the Homeless, Baltimore City Hospitals, Baltimore; Healthy Roanoke Valley, Carilion Clinic, Roanoke, Virginia; and Mothers in Recovery, Memorial Healthcare System, Hollywood, Florida.

“The most successful hospitals and health systems put in the work every day to improve the health of both patients and the communities they serve,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack.

The AHA Dick Davidson NOVA Award recognizes hospitals and health systems for collaborative efforts toward improving community health.

In a release, the American Hospital Association noted that, “Since its inception in 2019, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, an outreach of Vail Health, has served as a hub for integration and coordination of behavioral health resources, providers and organizations, with the goal of eliminating barriers and increasing access to behavioral health care.

“Eagle Valley Behavioral Health’s website lists every community practice and provider in the area and includes provider recruitment materials. The site also hosts a ‘Get help now’ button to connect users to emergency services.

“Committed to the health of its community, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health created a media campaign to destigmatize behavioral health needs, led a successful campaign for a tobacco tax to support public health services, aided in a co-response crisis program, and played a leading role in bringing 25 mental health providers to the Eagle River Valley. With the recent economic impact caused by COVID-19, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health established Olivia’s Fund, providing financial assistance to anyone locally in need of behavioral health services, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

The American Hospital Association is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. For more information, go to http://www.aha.org.