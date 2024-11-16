Vail Jazz Goes to School returns to the classroom

Vail Jazz Goes to School musicians teach Eagle County's fourth and fifth grade classes about the history of jazz music.

Vail Jazz Foundation/Courtesy photo

The Vail Jazz Foundation announced this week that its flagship student-focused initiative, Vail Jazz Goes to School, will continue for the 2024-25 school year. The program has been integral to the organization’s work since 1996.

Vail Jazz Goes to School is taught by top musicians and music educators, the program introduces jazz and blues fundamentals to fourth and fifth graders throughout Eagle County. Rooted in the idea that the energy of in-person performances builds the audiences — and jazz musicians — of the future, the four-session program concludes with attendance at a professionally-produced live concert held each April at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

“For many of our students, this is their first experience in attending a live concert,” said Vail Jazz Goes To School instructor and local musician Kathy Morrow. “The energy and excitement you feel when you watch and listen to these young people at the final show is incredibly moving.”

“Jazz is one of the few uniquely American art forms,” said Robin Deighan, education chair for Vail Jazz Foundation. “Our instructors double as storytellers, weaving the history of America and jazz music, all the while underscoring how the arts can be a powerful tool for expression, connection and national enrichment.”

Currently, Vail Jazz Goes to School reaches more than 1,000 elementary school children each year. To learn more about Vail Jazz Goes to School, please contact Anneliese Swift at 715-551-7517 or at Anneliese@vailjazz.org .