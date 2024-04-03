Vail Mountain and Avanti Food & Beverage announce $4 million investment in new food hall at base of Golden Peak, coming in 2025

Avanti Vail will open in 2025, replacing the Larkspur Restaurant space.

OZ Architects/Courtesy image

Vail Mountain and Avanti Food & Beverage announced Tuesday a joint $4 million investment in Golden Peak base area to open a new food hall coming in 2025.

Avanti Vail will be the third Avanti Food & Beverage location in Colorado, and will occupy the space currently held by Larkspur Restaurant.

“The concept represents a culinary think-tank for chefs to create gourmet dishes at affordable prices, closely aligning to Vail Mountain’s spirit of innovation,” according to the release. “The new space will highlight local chefs and restauranteurs, revitalizing Golden Peak, a local’s favorite way up Vail Mountain, and offering an array of delicious food and drink options at an approachable price point.”

Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain, expressed excitement for the new location while also giving thanks to the establishment that has held the space for over two decades.

“This partnership will elevate local chefs and business owners, enhance the employee and guest experience with additional dining options, and share Avanti’s world-class experience at our destination,” she said. “I’d also like to recognize the incredible legacy of Larkspur Restaurant and chef Thomas Salamunovich, who was a wonderful partner to Vail Mountain for nearly 25 years.”

Rob Hahn of Avanti Food & Beverage also expressed his excitement on the new location. “I have lived in the Vail Valley for many years, and I think there is a great opportunity for local chefs to succeed in a food hall here,” he said. “Our goal is to provide affordable, yet delicious dining options on the mountain where guests can come with groups and don’t need reservations. Our patio is going to be an après-ski hot spot, with great views of the mountain and a new outdoor bar.”

Chefs and restaurateurs interested in applying for one of the five restaurant spots are encouraged to email info@avantivail.com to learn more.