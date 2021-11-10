Vail Mountain to open Friday with two runs on upper mountain only

A look at Vail Village and Vail Mountain on Wednesday. Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard says the mountain will open on Friday as planned.

John LaConte / Vail Daily

VAIL — Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard on Wednesday told locals the mountain intends to open on Friday as scheduled, despite less-than-ideal snowmaking conditions over the last few weeks.

Vail Mountain has only enjoyed short windows of snowmaking during the run-up to the 2021-22 season, Howard said at the 2021 State of the Valley event in Edwards, which was put on by the Vail Symposium and the Vail Valley Partnership.

But as Howard was speaking, Vail Mountain was taking advantage of one of the few opportunities there has been for daytime snowmaking prior to Friday’s long-planned opening.

Cold temperatures and snowy skies blanketed the area on Wednesday, and in his Wednesday morning report, Colorado ski conditions forecaster Joel Gratz with opensnow.com said Thursday night could see “narrow bands of intense snow, and along with a favorable wind direction from the west-northwest and the northwest, mountains near and north of I-70 have a chance to see 2-6 inches of snow (or maybe a bit more).”

Hedging his bet, however, Gratz added “there’s also a chance that it stays just a bit farther to the north and hits Copper and Summit County and Winter Park and the continental divide north of I-70 and just misses Vail and Beaver Creek and Cooper and Aspen.”

Howard said regardless of the weather, Vail’s plan is to open with two runs, Ramshorn and Swingsville, accessed via Chair 4.

To get to Chair 4, skiers and snowboarders will have to ride 2,000 vertical feet up the mountain via Gondola One, and will also have to download the gondola to depart Vail Mountain, Howard said.

“As we get cold temps we’ll start to connect the dots and get snowy egress down to our villages,“ Howard said. ”The mountain can change pretty quickly, and that’s our goal.“

Lifts will be loaded to full capacity, Howard said.

“So we won’t have those long liftlines and ghost lanes in between,” Howard said.

Facemasks will not be required on lifts, but they will be required at indoor facilities. Guests will be allowed to enter large dining facilities like Two Elk without a reservation to warm up and use the bathroom, but to dine, “we will ask for not only a reservation, but verification that you’ve been vaccinated,” Howard said. “And then you can come in and enjoy the restaurant as you always have.”

For smaller table service dining like The 10th at MidVail, vaccination proof will not be required.

“We’re excited to get open again in a different version of this pandemic and look forward to seeing you out on Vail Mountain again,” Howard said. “Thanks to all of you for your support, patience and community leadership and collaboration as we go through this marathon of the COVID era.”