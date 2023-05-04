Vail Resort names Bobby Murphy new chief operating officer at Beaver Creek

Bobby Murphy will start as Beaver Creek Resort's newest vice president and chief operating officer on June 1, 2023.

After four years spent working at Vail Resorts’ properties in the East, Bobby Murphy is returning to Eagle County to take the top job at Beaver Creek. Murphy, who worked at Vail Mountain from 2010 to 2017, will take over as Beaver Creek’s vice president and chief operating officer starting June 1, Vail Resorts announced Thursday.

Nadia Guerriero, who has led Beaver Creek since 2019, started in her new position Monday as the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Resorts’ Rockies Region. Guerriero, who replaced Beth Howard at Beaver Creek after Howard moved to the same role at Vail Mountain, said she plans to remain in Eagle County in her executive committee role that includes oversight of Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte and Park City.

Murphy has nearly three decades of experience in the ski industry. He arrives at Beaver Creek from Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont, where he served as the vice president and general manager from 2017 to 2023. In this role, Murphy also oversaw Attitash and Wildcat Mountains in New Hampshire.

The new position marks a return to Eagle County for Murphy. Prior to his time at Stowe, he worked at Vail Mountain from 2010 to 2017, first as the senior director of the Ski and Snowboard School and then as vice president of skier services.

“I am incredibly honored to be joining the world-class team at Beaver Creek Resort. It is a mountain and a community that holds a special place in my heart, and having the chance to return to the Colorado Rockies is humbling and deeply meaningful,” Murphy said in a prepared statement.

Guerriero, in a statement, said she was “thrilled” to have Murphy take over as Beaver Creek’s next leader.

“His passion for guest service will deeply resonate with our community members and guests, and his 30 years of experience in the industry uniquely positions him to lead our world-class team. Put simply, Bobby is a skier and rider to the core,” she said. “He is committed to guest service, he is passionate about the industry, and an exceptional leader. We are excited to welcome him back to Eagle County.”

In addition to Murphy’s roles at Vail Mountain and on the East Coast, he has held various other positions in the ski industry.

Originally from Evanston, Illinois, Murphy received his degree in commercial recreation at the University of Iowa and represented the United States, nationally and internationally, on the Professional Ski Instructor of America National Alpine Team from 2004 to 2012.

He started his career at resorts as a ski instructor at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Illinois in 1987. From there, he also had stints at Keystone as its senior director of skier services, at Telluride as its vice president of resort services and as its director of the Ski and Snowboard School, as well as at Crested Butte Mountain Resort as its manager of the Ski and Snowboard School.

Currently, Murphy serves as the vice chair of the Vermont Ski Area Association Board of Directors and has served on the SOS Outreach Board of Directors. He is married to his wife, Jenny, and they have two teenage daughters, Ella and Anja.

“Throughout my career, I’ve spent more time on the mountain than off it, and I love nothing more than engaging with our guests and community members firsthand. Nadia leaves impressive boots to fill, and I look forward to returning to Colorado to build on the team’s many successes,” Murphy said.