Vail Resorts to launch hands-free mobile pass and lift ticket on new ‘My Epic’ app for the 2023/24 winter season

Vail Resorts announced Thursday that its new mobile pass and mobile lift ticket technology will be available to guests on a new My Epic app coming in the fall of 2023.

The technology, which allows your phone to be your ticket to the slopes, will be available for the 2023/24 winter season at Vail Resorts’ U.S. resorts, with availability at Whistler Blackcomb to follow in future seasons.

“This innovation reflects our commitment to harnessing technology to improve your experience, making it easier to get you on the mountain faster and then help you have the best day exploring,” said Tim April, chief information officer of Vail Resorts, in a company news release.

The new technology will allow guests to buy their pass or lift ticket online, activate and store it on their phone in the My Epic app, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands-free, via Bluetooth technology designed for low energy usage. This reduces the need to visit the ticket window or wait to receive a pass or lift ticket in the mail. Vail Resorts said the innovation will also reduce the waste created by plastic cards and RFID chips in line with the company’s Commitment to Zero sustainability commitment.

Even after the feature is launched, Vail Resorts will continue to have plastic cards available to any guests who cannot or do not want to use their phone as their pass or lift ticket. The company will also activate the plastic cards of renewing pass holders and mail plastic cards to all new guests for the 2023/24 season, as part of the transition to Mobile Pass & Mobile Lift Ticket.

Mobile Pass & Mobile Lift Ticket will be available in the new My Epic app, replacing EpicMix as a new comprehensive app in the fall of 2023. Other features on the new app will include:

Interactive trail maps with GPS location tracking

Real-time and predictive lift line wait times

Personalized stats, including vertical feet, number of lift rides and other data

My Account and pass information, including resort access and any restricted dates associated with your pass

Mountain and resort alerts, including operational information like grooming updates, terrain status, snow reports and base conditions​

Direct access to ski patrol for emergency situations

Weather updates, snow cams and more

Resort Charge to pay for in-resort purchases, and apply eligible Epic Mountain Rewards discounts, by scanning a barcode

My Epic will be available in the Apple App Store and Google Play App Store in the fall of 2023. Current EpicMix users can simply update the app on their mobile device, and they will see their existing personalized stats imported over — no data lost.