Vail Valley Academy of Dance hosts performances at the Vilar

The Vail Valley Academy of Dance celebrates its 10 seniors who are performing this weekend. The VVAD also welcomes guest artists, Michael Stone, who plays the prince in “Cinderella.”

Vail Valley Academy of Dance/Courtesy photo

The Vail Valley Academy of Dance will be showcasing the talents of its dancers this weekend with two different types of performances at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. On Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, viewers will be treated to “Poetry In Motion,” where dancers will feature the various disciplines the VVAD teaches: contemporary, jazz, tap, hip-hop, musical theater and acro dance.

On Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, enjoy the classic, “Cinderella.” This timeless fairy tale is proof that a pair of shoes really can change your life. The VVAD will take you through the story of Cinderella as she goes from wearing rags and cleaning to getting ready for the ball, meeting the prince and losing one shoe at the end of the evening.

“The first two shows will give the audience a snapshot into what classes are offered at VVAD and the second two performances will showcase the second full-length ballet production we offer this valley each year,” said Ashley Calligan, owner and artistic director at VVAD.

There are nearly 250 dancers performing this weekend ranging in age from 3 to 18. For each performance, audience members will see between 100-120 dancers on stage. The VVAD is celebrating 10 graduating seniors: Maria Battle, Kristell Henninger, Karley Kintner, Bria McGrath, Ella Moberg, Savina May, Kim Mayorga, Mia Penasa, Addie Strickler and Emmie Urquhart.

The VVAD also welcomes guest artist, Michael Stone, to the Vilar stage. He will be dancing with two of the seniors who will be dancing the role of Cinderella. Stone recently graduated with his bachelor’s degree after being on scholarship at Southern Methodist University. He loves teaching and choreographing his own works and giving back to the next generation of dance.

After two years of COVID-19 protocols and not being able to do shows the way they used to pre-pandemic, the dancers are excited to be back at a world-class theater like the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

“The dancers love performing at The Vilar. It is a professional venue that really shows the dancers what it is like to put on professional productions,” Calligan said.

“They are very happy to be back on stage in full capacity. Some of the dancers say the Vilar feels like home, but for some of the dancers this will be their first time on that beautiful stage.”

Be entertained this weekend with “Poetry In Motion” and “Cinderella in Beaver Creek. “Poetry In Motion” is at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. “Cinderella will show on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All tickets are $32 and can be purchased at VilarPAC.org .