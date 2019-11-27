Vail Valley authorities looking for suspects after smash-and-grab robbery in Gypsum

Police are searching for a man with an apparent tattoo over his right eye and a woman with a baby on her hip who are suspected of smashing a vehicle window in Gypsum, stealing a purse and going on a spending spree in local stores.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says the two may have stolen the purse from a van parked at the Gypsum Recreation Center.

The suspects were seen pumping gas and getting out of a white Dodge Caravan minivan, likely between the model years 2007-2011.

In surveillance videos the man appears to be a Hispanic male with short black hair, wearing a dark-colored hoodie with black and white patterned shorts and black and white tennis shoes. He appears to have a tattoo or piercing near his eye and heavy gauged earrings. He also has a tattoo on the back of his right calf.

The woman is light-skinned and has light hair. In the surveillance photos, her hair is pulled back in a ponytail.

Anyone with is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers, 970-328-7007 of 1-800-972-TIPS. You can submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.