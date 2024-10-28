Will the world’s greatest villains be able to redeem themselves? Find out at Vail Valley Theatre Company’s ‘Villains Anonymous’

The Heathers (standing) from “Heathers The Musical” share the stage with characters from “Mean Girls The Musical” while surrounded by several villains in the background during a dress rehearsal of “Villains Anonymous,” the Vail Valley Theater Company’s fall production hosted at the EagleVail Pavilion Oct. 30-Nov. 2.

Vail Valley Theatre Company/Courtesy photo

The Vail Valley Theatre Company has been busy bringing to life the most famous villains, evil-doers, mischief-makers, rascals and scoundrels found on the big screen, stage and beyond in the company’s fall production, “Villains Anonymous,” which will be performed at the EagleVail Pavilion Oct. 30-Nov. 2. at 7 p.m.

“Villains Anonymous” is a musical review with songs woven into a story where the villains are forced to reform themselves and they are sent to a support group, called Villains Anonymous to correct their terrible ways.

“Beth Kuntz, our artistic director for the Vail Valley Theatre Company, wrote the show as the third-year evolution of our popular Rocky Halloween Series,” said John Tedstrom, who has been a member of the Vail Valley Theatre Company for many years and will star in this year’s production as Ebenezer Scrooge, a reformed villain. “This year the theme for Halloween is villains singing and dancing to their well-known villain songs plus we’ve thrown in our standards from our Rocky Halloween series.”

You’ll see villains that are your old favorites and meet some unexpected new ones. Look for Cruella de Vil, the Wicked Witch of the West and Captain Hook as well as a few historical figures like King Herod and King George III and some who you may not expect like The Plastics from “Mean Girls” and all the Heathers from the movie of the same name.

“These characters have been sentenced by the court of public opinion to answer for their evil deeds and to attend a villains 12-step program officiated by none other than Ebenezer Scrooge, a truly redeemed bad guy,” Tedstrom said. “The audience will also be attending the meeting so we encourage everyone to come dressed as their favorite villain, or even one of their own creation.”

Jeffrey Apps plays the part of King George III in this season’s production of “Villains Anonymous.” Behind King George III, it looks like Glenn Close’s character, Alex Forrest, in “Fatal Attraction” with the big knife, white dress, curly hair and bunny used in a scene you’ll never forget from the 1987 thriller. Vail Valley Theatre Company/Courtesy photo

The Vail Valley Theatre Company has been around since 1987 and gives the community a creative outlet to showcase a variety of talents. This year, the nonprofit has over 30 community members involved from across the valley who have been practicing since early September.

“Our cast varies in age from 17 to almost 70. We have cast members with Broadway and national touring company experience, bachelor’s degrees in fine arts musical theater, professional musicians, those trained in vocal performance, opera and music, as well a host of people who love to sing, dance and several who aren’t comfortable with a lot singing or dancing but like the idea of simply performing a character in front of people,” Tedstrom said. “We encourage people with all kinds of skills and backgrounds to join the fun. We tend to find places that are a great fit for anyone who expresses interest in live, local theater.”

Do the villains find redemption? Do they even want to change? Find out this week during four nights of high-energy productions. The audience is invited to come early and socialize with the other evil attendees before the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $50 and the price includes an alcoholic beverage, coffee or soft drink and a sweet treat. Some student tickets are available with valid student IDs. Tickets tend to sell out for these Halloween shows so don’t delay. For more information and to secure your tickets, go to VailTheatre.org .