Valley Tastings in Gypsum offers a bite of Eagle Valley’s culinary bounty

GYPSUM — There are so very many great eateries in this valley, sometimes it's daunting to think of getting a taste of what's out there.

Hence the popularity of Valley Tastings, an event that promises to deliver a bite of this region's culinary options.

The Eagle River Youth Coalitions popular fund-raiser returns to Gypsum Saturday, Sept. 15, with samples from a number of local restaurants, family fun activities, music and more.

Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente Colorado and the town of Gypsum, Valley Tastings participants will include Home Chefs of Vail, The Farm at Knapp Ranch, Kirby Cosmos, Rustic Farm to Fork, Tu Casa, Turgeon's Wood Fired Pizza, Vail Resorts, Village Bagel, Bonfire Brewing, DJs and Dahlias, Eagle County Schools and more.

While noshing on some great eats, participants can reflect on how they are helping out local kids. Proceeds from last year's Valley Tastings helped the Eagle River Youth Coalition expand outreach including the following statistics from 2017:

Conducted 26 parenting classes with 561 participants

Disseminated 4,500 resource directories

Engaged 33 Youth Leader Council participants,

Worked with 659 youth

Presented 273 hours of in-school prevention programs

Held 19 community events and trainings

Surveyed 3,001 middle and high school youth,

Assisted 35 coalition members who received $2 million annually in funding

To learn more or to purchase tickets for the Valley Tastings event visit http://www.eagleriveryouth.org