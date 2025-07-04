Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek reveals renovations for patrons and performers

The new upstairs bar at the Vilar Performing Arts Center is just one of the improvements that are part of a larger $6.1 million investment plan over the next five years.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

This summer, you won’t just see Lyle Lovett, Bachman Turner-Overdrive and Keb’ Mo’ at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, you’ll see some new enhancements to the theater in Beaver Creek. This spring, the Vilar completed the largest capital project in its history to update, upgrade and improve the facility.

“From mid-April through June, we built a brand-new upper lobby bar to transform the guest experience,” said Cameron Morgan, executive director for the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “We’re transforming the upper lobby into a space as beautiful and memorable as the performances themselves. With the new bar, bistro seating and dedicated coat check, every guest touch point in this space has been reimagined.”

The Vilar Performing Arts Center, which is operated by the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, also focused heavily on its back-of-house spaces for the artists and their support teams. The green room has been fully renovated, and many elements of the dressing rooms and restrooms have been remodeled.

“The artists we present are world-class, and every part of their experience here should reflect that. The backstage renovations bring our green room and dressing rooms up to the standard of excellence that defines the Vilar,” Morgan said.

These improvements are part of a larger $6.1 million investment plan over the next five years, all designed to solidify the Vilar’s position as a premier performing arts destination.

“We focused on areas where we saw the greatest opportunity to enhance the experience. The upper lobby bar and coat check had served us well with temporary solutions, but we knew we could create something truly special that would match the beauty and sophistication of our theater and the incredible performances we present,” Morgan said.

Morgan stated that part of the reason the Vilar is able to book and present the level of artists that perform there is because of the experience that is provided them while they’re here in Beaver Creek.

“These experiences differentiate a performance at the Vilar from any other show an artist might do — so much so that artists sometimes look at doing a show at the Vilar as a vacation where they bring their families,” Morgan said. “We wanted to make sure every aspect of the artist experience is world-class and representative of the Vilar experience.”

When the team at the Vilar designed these projects, they focused on making improvements that harmonize with the theater. As a result, these upgrades were deeply inspired by the architecture, flow and artistry of the Vilar Center itself. The wood paneling in the bar and green rooms is a direct reference to the beautiful knotty pine present throughout the facility. The blue color in the green room and dressing rooms is pulled from the dark blue of the acoustic banners in the theater.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Charlie Sexton play the Vilar Performing Arts Center on June 28. The Vilar made some improvements in the green room for the world-class artists who perform there. Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

The upper lobby transformation centers around a stunning new full-service bar that draws inspiration from the venue’s existing architecture and the renowned Ripetto Family Chihuly Chandelier.

“The bar’s curved design complements the natural flow and artistry of the chandelier without competing with its beauty. We spent a lot of time analyzing traffic flow, and with multiple serving areas along the front and side of the bar, we can expedite drink service and minimize wait times,” Morgan said.

There is also a new dedicated bistro seating area that provides guests with a comfortable space to relax before performances and during intermissions. The placement of the bar also allows the bistro area to be used as a semi-private reception space for small groups and events, without obstructing other guests’ enjoyment of the bar. Also added is a secure, discrete coat check room that offers convenient storage for guest coats, bags and even ski boots during performances.

A new bistro area was added adjacent to the new upstairs bar at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

“We are grateful for our key partners including the Beaver Creek Resort Company and the Beaver Creek Metro District, as well as our individual donors and 25th Anniversary Capital Campaign contributors to support these significant capital improvements,” Morgan said. “Our donors choose to invest in the Vilar’s mission to inspire, educate and entertain our community through the performing arts for a variety of reasons, but I believe it is because they recognize the power of the performing arts and our commitment to the community through our ongoing education and outreach initiatives.”

To learn more how you can support the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, go to VilarPAC.org/Support .