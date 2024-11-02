Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series kicks off with ‘The Scale of Hope’ by Patagonia Films

Walking Mountains will kick off the 2024-2025 Sustainable Film Series on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. This free community event, featuring Patagonia Films’ “The Scale of Hope,” begins at 6:30 p.m.

“The Scale of Hope” puts a positive light on the climate crisis featuring Molly Kawahata, former Climate Advisor for the Obama Administration, and her journey in her field as well as her newfound passion for ice climbing. Through all of this, she is battling her recently diagnosed bipolar disorder. Mental health and the climate crisis are both real problems that our community is facing every day. Hearing her story can offer hope when faced with these daunting challenges.

The Walking Mountains Sustainable Film Series aims to raise awareness and inspire community dialogue around pressing environmental issues. Each film in the series offers a unique perspective on environmental issues that affect us all and challenges us to consider how we can each contribute to a more sustainable future. All films are free and open to the public.



To view the entire line-up of the Sustainable Film Series, visit WalkingMountains.org/films