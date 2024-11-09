Wrapping up the hiking season in Eagle County

A free Exploremos summer hike on the Cross Creek trail.

IMG_7064

As Colorado’s first major snows settle over the peaks, we are nearing the end of the hiking season. While there are still places to hike in Eagle County, the recent snowfall and upcoming seasonal wildlife closures are reminders that winter is just around the corner.

Working as the community science and hiking coordinator at Walking Mountains Science Center, I’ve had the chance to spend much of this past summer guiding people on hikes, sharing the beauty of Eagle County, and connecting people with the landscapes that make this region so special.

This year, I encountered hikers of all kinds — full-time residents, seasonal visitors, and people experiencing these mountains for the first time. Each person’s perspective on the landscape is unique and it’s fascinating to see how people of all backgrounds form connections with the land. As residents of a community surrounded by public lands, we’re fortunate to have access to these spaces, which offer more than just scenery; they are places for recreation, inspiration, and learning.

One defining feature of summer 2024 was the consistent rainfall. Almost daily, afternoon monsoon showers cultivated lush, green landscapes, and the result was vibrant plant life, diverse mushrooms, and fewer smokey days than in recent years. The consistent rains created great fruiting conditions for many mushroom species. Wildflowers bloomed longer and the rain kept generally good air quality, making it a memorable season for outdoor exploration.

However, the consistent presence of rain also reminded us of the importance of preparation. Checking weather forecasts and planning routes carefully helps hikers avoid risky afternoon thunderstorms and downpours.

Support Local Journalism Donate



While the hikers and I occasionally encountered short bursts of rain or hail, a few precautions helped us avoid the dangers of afternoon lightning. It’s usually a good rule of thumb to be below the treeline by early afternoon — ideally by 12:30 p.m. or no later than 1 p.m. The key to meeting this goal is to start hikes early and have alternative plans if weather conditions aren’t in your favor.

As the days get shorter and the temperature drops, the summer rains are solidifying into a winter mix and snow at higher elevations. While afternoon thunderstorms are less of a concern, short days, snow, and cold weather bring their own set of considerations.

If you are still hiking, bringing extra warm layers of clothing leaves an extra margin of safety if something goes wrong. Spikes and trekking poles can aid traction on slippery surfaces. Also, any snow-covered slope greater than 30 degrees of steepness can pose an avalanche hazard. While it takes more preparations to hike on snowy trails, the colder months provide an opportunity to see the landscape in a new light, often with fewer crowds and an entirely different atmosphere.

As we wrap up the 2024 hiking season, it’s a good moment to reflect on what these experiences bring to our lives. The mountains teach us to slow down, observe carefully, and appreciate the natural world — lessons that resonate well beyond the trail. Thank you to everyone who shared the trail this season. Here’s to a safe and inspiring winter and to many more outdoor adventures in the seasons to come.

In his role at Walking Mountains, Riley Gaines engages the community in hikes, snowshoes, and collecting data for scientific projects.