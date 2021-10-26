Letter: Seibert, Davis, Newbury Rediker, Coggin for Vail

Over the last few days, an advertisement in the Vail Daily has urged Vail voters to vote early and proposed a slate of candidates for Vail Town Council. This motivated me to review the ballot and consider my vote. Rather than follow a proposed slate, I decided to do my own research.

Based on my involvement in Vail town government over the last 30 years, I have decided not to endorse any individual candidate in this election. However, when I considered the business experience and community involvement of all the candidates, I concluded that the Vail Daily editorial board got it pretty right by endorsing candidates who will do an excellent job in protecting and enhancing Vail’s future as a great resort and community. The recommended candidates are Pete Seibert Jr, Barry Davis, Kim Newbury Rediker, and Travis Coggin.

I also want to thank all of the candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring and wish them good luck! (For those who will come up short this time, stay involved, life goes on, trust me on this, I know!)

As the ad noted, “A lot is at stake in the coming election. Vail’s future depends on a responsible, balanced, government…”

Ludwig Kurz, Former Mayor and recovering Vail Town Council member

Vail